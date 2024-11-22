Software System verification Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer:In our Art within Safe Vehicle Automation, we are a team of dedicated and skilled engineers creating tomorrow's platform solutions for our vehicles. We deliver a platform with high performance sensors enabling AD&ADAS, HPGNSS and Protective Safety functionality.
Development of:
* High Precision Global Navigation Satellite System
* Supplementary Restraint System and sensors with integrated Pedestrian protection
* Interfaces to realize our functions: Airbags in all positions, Belt systems both reversible & irreversible, Battery disconnection, Vehicle motion control and related functions, Cloud service.
We are now looking for Software Engineer with focus on system/component and software design and verification.
Join our journey in creating the world-class platform that will enable delivery of High Precision Global Navigation Satellite System (HPGNSS). You will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make an impact in solving the "engineering problem of the century".
What you will do:You will be a member in one of our Engineering teams which consist of system design engineers and analyze/test engineers.
Your main responsibilities will be system verification and develop automated test methods/cases of HPGNSS, as well as to report to management, cooperate with other Engineering Departments, Production and facilitate integration testing.
Skills in different SW analyze tools and verification are fundamental knowledge, and you are also expected to contribute to our new architectural SW development for our ART Protective Safety in general.
What you bring in:You are a technically oriented person with an interest in development and automotive, you enjoy being part of a team, you thrive in working in a collaborative environment and building networks across the organization and you are a self-motivated person who wants to see results in your own work as well as the teams'.
Main responsibilities:
* To be an active team member of the scrum team.
* Responsible for system analysis, testing and verification, create verification plan and generate test report.
* Developing test cases and automate them, continues delivery/update to CI (Continuous Integration) chain.
* Fault tracing and analysis, create and follow up fault-report.
* Cooperate and synchronize with supplier and other teams on verification/validation related tasks. Alignment and reviews of product design and implementation with stakeholders.
Required qualifications:
* M.Sc or B.Sc in Computer Science, Electronics or automotive industry related.
* 3 + years of work experience within automotive (equivalent areas) testing or development.
* Experience in testing and analysis in CI automated testing and Python.
* Experience in using Vector products as CANoe or CANape, familiar with CAPL. And protocols e.g., Ethernet, TCP/IP.
* Familiar with AUTOSAR standard, especially diagnostic part.
* Experience of QNX or Linux, Docker.
* Plus: Experience ECU extract and signal database/interface.
* Plus: Experience of GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) or VCU SW development/test.
* Plus: Experience of CAN/LIN/FlexRay, loggtools/equipment (Wireshark, SmartLogger, ViGEM )
* Plus: Experience of Volvo tools Carweaver and familiar with BaseTech part.
* Fluent in English (written and spoken). As we are a truly international team.
* Plus: Swedish Driver license B.
Do you fit the profile?
* You have a positive mind-set.
* Personally, you are a true team player.
* Ability to independently develop, plan, conduct and follow up work towards objectives.
* Dedication for technique, analysis, our products, and customers.
* Good communication and cooperation skills are crucial to succeed.
We also see that you are curious and continuously searching for new knowledge.
