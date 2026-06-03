Aircraft Engineer Ex-pat Saudi Arabia
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2026-06-03
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Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
We are searching for a certified Aircraft Technician for Ex-pat assignment in Saudi Arabia. As a EASA Part 66 certified B1/B2 Aircraft Technician you will be part of the regular Maintenance staff and advise the customer in the day to day support on the special mission aircraft.
You will also support the customer to perform task training on the aircrafts and to assist in the transfer of technical knowledge to the customers maintenance staff.
You will be stationed in Riyadh for 1-3 years employed and seconded by Saab AB as an Ex-patriat.
Our Workplace
Saab Business Area Surveillance executes a Logistic and Technical Support Contract included in the delivery of the Saab 2000 AEW&C system to Saudi Arabia in 2014.
Saab is assisting the customer as advisers in establishing a complete Aircraft Line & Base Maintenance facility and supporting their day to day flight operations.
The working hours is daytime and in some cases overtime depending on customer demands.
Your profile
You are a well experienced EASA Part 66 certified Aircraft Technician B1/B2 preferably with knowledge of Saab 2000, experience in leading personal is also favorable.
You are fluent in technical english and willing to share your experiencies with the customers staff.
Good social and communication skills and experience of working in an international environment is also favorable. You are eager to embrace new cultures, non judgemental, tolerant, very patient, flexible and customer focused.
As an Expat at Saab
You and your accompaning family has a full covered insurance plan, furnished accomodation and company car.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English. Applications to www.saabgroup.com/career/
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas gata 1 (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB malin.holmberg1@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9945790