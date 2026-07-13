Software Responsible Automotive ECU / Inverter Software Development
Norvion Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-13
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About Norvion Systems AB
Norvion Systems AB, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is an innovative engineering company delivering advanced AI, robotics, embedded systems, and automotive engineering solutions across the Nordic region and Europe.
We work closely with leading industrial partners to support the development and deployment of next-generation technologies. Our engineering teams combine deep industry experience with a practical Nordic engineering culture focused on innovation, quality, and real-world impact.
To support one of our automotive partners in Gothenburg, we are looking for an experienced Software Responsible to join a long-term automotive engineering assignment focusing on ECU and inverter software development.
If you have experience in automotive embedded software, Base Software development, AUTOSAR, or powertrain-related software systems, we would love to hear from you.
About the Assignment
As a Software Responsible, you will take technical ownership of ECU or inverter software development and coordinate software activities throughout the development lifecycle.
You will work closely with software engineers, hardware engineers, system architects, suppliers, and cross-functional teams to ensure successful delivery of software solutions for next-generation hybrid and electric powertrain systems.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate Base Software development activities for ECUs or inverters
Act as the technical interface between suppliers and internal engineering teams
Drive software deliverables, requirements, timing, and quality
Collaborate with software, hardware, and system architects throughout the development lifecycle
Support technical planning and cross-functional project execution
Monitor software development progress and support resolution of technical challenges
We Are Looking For
We are looking for engineers with a strong background in automotive embedded software development and technical coordination.
You should have:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or a related field
Experience in automotive embedded software development
Experience with Base Software (BSW) and AUTOSAR
Experience with ECU, ECM, TCM, or inverter systems
Knowledge of CAN / LIN communication
Experience in supplier management and technical coordination
Experience with requirements engineering and project leadership
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Professional Swedish language skills
Fluent English communication skills
Advantageous Experience
The following experience will be considered a strong advantage:
Polarion
Teamcenter
ESOW
Previous powertrain development projects
Assignment Details
📍 Location: Gothenburg, Sweden (On-site)
📅 Start Date: August 2026
🏢 Assignment Type: Long-term automotive engineering assignment
Candidates should already have the legal right to work in Sweden or be able to start without requiring a new work permit.
Why Join Norvion?
Engineering Beyond Boundaries
At Norvion, engineers work on real industrial challenges involving advanced automotive technologies, AI, robotics, and intelligent systems.
Work With Experienced Engineers
Join a team with strong European engineering experience and collaborate with experts from leading technology companies and automotive organizations.
Nordic Engineering Culture
We believe in:
Flat communication
Technical excellence
Individual ownership
Continuous learning
Sustainable work-life balance
Interested?
Please send your English CV to:
📧 hr@norviontech.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12
E-post: hr@norviontech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norvion Systems AB
(org.nr 559589-5524), https://norviontech.com/ Jobbnummer
10001912