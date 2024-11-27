Software Quality Assurance Lead
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Where you will belong
At the department of Computing Infrastructure System we are building a high-performance computer-in-the-car architecture designed to host software-driven functions and features in our next generation pure electric and self-driving vehicles. Volvo Cars next generation cars will have centralized computing with a core system that serve as a platform for our stakeholders and partners to deploy applications on, instead of multiple electronic control units around the car to control individual features and systems. Our multi-node architecture includes high-performance and high-integrity systems on a chip (SoC), providing a safe and secure framework for current and future vehicles.
What you will do
You will work as a Quality Assurance Lead and be part of a quality team responsible for quality assurance of the core system. The work includes quality assurance activities such as release reviews, product and process audits. It also includes refining the process framework to comply with relevant automotive ISO standards. Compliance towards ISO/IEC 15504 and working according to Volvo Cars defined quality processes is an obvious part of the responsibility. The role requires a lot of collaboration with colleagues in the team, with other teams within Core System Platform and other parts of R&D.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you are a highly skilled Quality Assurance Engineer or Manager with several years of experience in software quality assurance for different types of systems and solutions. You are a genuine problem solver with a positive and solution-oriented mind-set. You are known to be a team player, you are curious and have a great ability to learn.
Competence requirements and required experience:
Good knowledge of complex systems including embedded SW/HW in the automotive domain.
Good knowledge of software quality engineering practices and standards.
Deep knowledge in the automotive relevant quality standards e.g. (ISO/IEC 15504, ISO 12207)
Experience in performing quality audits and assessments
Experience in software development
M.Sc. in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or equivalent
Very good in English, both written and spoken
Flexible, enthusiastic, methodical, analytical, and with high professional integrity
Self-motivated and able to drive initiatives
Excellent collaboration skills Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73731-43006598". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Amanda Hagberg 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9033107