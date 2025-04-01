Software Engineers, Ikea Marketing & Communications In Älmhult!
2025-04-01
Ready to shift gears and shaping the future of IKEA?
We're looking for passionate Software Engineers to join our Technology & Platform team at IKEA Marketing & Communications in Älmhult. If you're excited about turning innovative tech ideas into reality and being part of something bigger - this is your moment. Join us today and let's shape the future of IKEA, together!
IKEA Marketing & Communications is now recruiting Software Engineers to the business unit Technology & Platform. Here we enable innovative digital experiences for IKEA by leveraging intuitive technology to automate and simplify processes, allowing co-workers to focus on what truly matters. This involves taking the lead in creating efficient and impactful content production, establishing modern and agile operations and infrastructure with a focus on cost-effectiveness, and driving the development of a cutting-edge 3D technology foundation for IKEA. You will be part of achieving and delivering value through empowered, cross-functional teams working collaboratively.
About you
IKEA is looking for motivated, tech-savvy software engineers who are passionate about innovation and creating user-centered solutions. You will excel in dynamic, creative settings and have hands-on experience with modern programming languages, tools, and frameworks. Experience in content production is a plus. We're seeking talented individuals who understand the broader vision and can develop high-quality digital products that drive innovation and add value to the business. If you love using technology to improve customer experiences and enjoy working in collaborative, cross-functional teams - this could be the perfect fit. Ready to help shape the digital future of IKEA? Let's build something amazing together!
You'll need these skills to rock this role:
* Deep knowledge in programming and at least 3 years of experience in: Java,.Net, or Python
* Familiar with cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Platform
* Experience from agile way of working
* Deep analytical and problem-solving abilities
Job Description
The job as a Software Engineer includes designing and maintaining scalable backend services, in Java, .Net or Python. Leveraging Azure cloud services and implementing microservices architecture. The role also involves managing containerized applications, setting up CI/CD pipelines for automation, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
* Design, develop, and maintain scalable and efficient backend services.
* Utilize Azure cloud services to deploy, manage, and scale applications, ensuring consistent performance across different environments.
* Implement microservices architecture to enable modular and maintainable systems.
* Create, deploy, and manage containerized applications, ensuring consistency and reliability.
* Implement CI/CD pipelines for automated build, test, and deployment processes, contributing to improved development efficiency and product quality.
* Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including frontend developers, pipeline developers, DevOps engineers, and project managers, to deliver high-quality solutions on time.
Company description
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people - and we're always searching for new and better ways to do it. We use our home furnishing knowledge to create products and solutions that will enable more people to live the life they want. Through creativity, IKEA Marketing & Communication AB connects the heart of IKEA to the hearts and minds of the many people.
We plan and produce inspiring content that enables our retail markets to grow and position IKEA as a purpose-led business and an expert in life at home. We are based in Älmhult, Sweden - the heart of IKEA. Our strength is our 400+ talented co-workers: strategists, channel experts, developers, photographers, motion media producers, 3D artists, graphic designers, copywriters, interior designers, and many more competences. We are proud of our craftsmanship and ability to unleash creativity at scale.
The core of our offer is the common content made available to IKEA retailers around the globe. In addition, we offer market-specific content and on-request support to meet the needs of our markets. IKEA Marketing & Communication also develops the common marketing agenda for IKEA, leading in marketing and communication topics and contributing to our business strategies. Our culture and values guide us in everything we do. We become better as a team by building on our strengths and differences. Together, we strive for an inclusive work environment where we all feel safe, welcomed, respected, supported, and appreciated for who we are and what we contribute with. This is the place where you can inspire billions of people around the world. Are you ready to make a better everyday life for the many people? We want to hear from you!
Additional information
The position is a permanent role at IKEA Marketing & Communication and located in Älmhult. We understand the importance of balance between work and personal life and are therefore able to offer you a flexible and a hybrid workplace.
How to apply
In this recruitment IKEA is collaborating with Experis IT, with long and extensive experience in recruiting IT managers and specialists. If you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Consultant Jenny Flygare by e-mail; jenny.flygare@se.experis.com
or by phone to 070 - 255 71 43. To apply for the position, please use www.experis.se,
found in the job listing. The selection and interview process are ongoing so submit your application as soon as possible.
