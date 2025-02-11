Software Engineer- Stockholm
2025-02-11
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Software Engineer
Job Type: Onsite Location: Stockholm, Sweden Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Software Engineer
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Vipas AB is looking for a skilled Software Engineer to join our team in client location and contribute to the development and maintenance of an Internal Developer Portal (IDP) - Backstage. In this role, you will work on designing, developing, and enhancing features, integrating third-party systems, and ensuring a stable, secure, and efficient environment for developers. You will collaborate closely with developers, architects, and infrastructure teams to drive continuous improvements.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain Backstage, an internal developer portal, including custom plugins and integrations.
Ensure a stable, secure, and up-to-date installation.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, provide feedback, and enhance the platform.
Support onboarding services for new users and teams.
Contribute to code quality improvements and maintain high development standards.
Facilitate and participate in team discussions and problem-solving activities.
Requirements:
Proven experience in developing modern, cloud-based, containerized solutions.
Strong JavaScript skills with expertise in React and Node.js.
Experience working with relational databases, RESTful APIs, and GitHub.
Ability to take ownership, demonstrate leadership, and think strategically about technology.
Comfortable in team discussions and problem-solving sessions.
Good to have:
Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, and monitoring tools like Grafana or Splunk.
Familiarity with Azure DevOps, YAML, Kubernetes, GraphQL, Terraform, and automated code analysis tools.
Experience supporting onboarding services and plugin development.
Knowledge of Developer Portals like Backstage.
Azure certification is a plus.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at sandhya@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31
