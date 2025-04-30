Software Engineer- Billiant
Join Billiant in Gothenburg as a Software Engineer!
We are looking for a Software Engineer to join the engineering team with us at Billiant- a Telavox company. Billiant BSS enables a feature-rich, future-proof billing and support system for mobile, fixed, broadband, and TV services. As a key team member, you will be crucial in designing and developing a diverse and advanced BSS platform. You will be involved from the initial stages of understanding our customers' challenges to creating and implementing effective solutions. If you're excited about working with Java, designing distributed systems, and contributing to an innovative team, we'd love to hear from you!
About the job
As a Software Engineer at Billiant, you'll work on our feature-rich and future-proof Billing and Support System (BSS). You'll collaborate with a team of talented engineers and be involved in the entire development process-from understanding customer challenges to implementing robust solutions.
A typical day in this role involves:
Designing and developing: Contributing to the design and development of scalable features for our advanced BSS platform, handling large data sets like millions of subscriptions and billions of events.
Problem-solving: Tackling complex technical challenges while continuously improving system performance.
Collaborating with the team: Engaging in code reviews, brainstorming sessions, and team retrospectives to refine workflows and deliver high-quality results.
Working with customers: Understanding their needs and translating them into effective technical solutions.
This role is based in our Gothenburg office, a welcoming and modern space near the city center, easily accessible via public transport or car.
About you
We're looking for a Software Engineer with 2+ years of experience in software development. You're a curious and collaborative problem-solver who enjoys diving into complex challenges and crafting innovative solutions.
Technical competencies:
Proficiency in Java, SQL, and RESTful APIs.
Exposure to distributed systems and an interest in scalable architecture.
Familiarity with React/TypeScript.
Good-to-have skills:
Experience with Agile methodologies like SCRUM.
Knowledge of modern DevOps practices.
You'll fit right in if you thrive in a collaborative environment, enjoy learning new technologies, and value teamwork and communication. We welcome a proactive mindset and a drive to continuously improve yourself and the products you work on.
Apply today and join us at Billiant in shaping the future of telecom solutions!
Join us at Billiant?
At Billiant, we have been working with BSS solutions and developing our own BSS platform since early 2000-for more than twenty years! Today, the product is an extensive and advanced framework for creating solutions for telecom operators in several countries throughout Europe. We are constantly developing new and enhanced features based on our customers' needs and market trends, where quick time to market and flexibility are our guiding principles. Today, Billiant is part of the Telavox group, which is fast-growing and profitable. The group has +1.9b in revenue, +500 Telavoxers in nine countries, and +160 people working in Product and Engineering. We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive, supportive culture where everyone can thrive. By joining us, you will not only contribute to our technology but also be part of a company that values work-life balance, continuous learning, and community. Plus, you will enjoy our legendary company events, personal development opportunities, and much more
How to apply! At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone. We're always on the lookout for great talent, so applications are reviewed continuously. If you're ready to be part of an innovative, AI-driven telecom company, apply today with your CV and cover letter in English.
For any questions, feel free to reach out to Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faraguna at ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
