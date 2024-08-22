Software Engineer within R&D to ABB
2024-08-22
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to R&D Team Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
You will be part of Process Control Platform (PCP) which is a unit within ABB Business Area Process Automation. PCP develops automation products - hardware and software - for monitoring, process control and optimization. We have automation products for all kind of industries. Digitalization gives unique opportunities to keep data from manufacturing together with other information systems within the company and make the information available in real time. Our team is working with soft-ware development.
In this role, you will report to Bo Eriholm, Team Manager at PCP.
• You will drive your own activities as well as cooperate with others within, and outside of the team.
• You will mainly work with the products 800xA Base, Multisystem Integration and System In-staller, but there could also be other products. They are all part of the Distributed Control System (DCS), ABB Ability System 800xA.
• The work consists of both maintenance, improvements, and new development of the functionality in the products.
• The work to some extent also contains activities such as documentation, testing, investigations and helping our Level 4 support.
Qualifications for the role
You have a relevant academic education. Whether you have several years of experience as a software engineer or if you are a newly graduated, we encourage you to apply.
You manage programming languages such as C++, CLI, .NET/C#.
Preferably you have some experience from working with OPC UA. Experience from working with WPF and/or COM is also meriting.
If you have worked with System 800xA before it 's a merit and valuable.
You are used to an agile/SCRUM based way of working, preferably inspired by SAFe.
You are used to work in teams and have a good social competency and ability to work together.
You will be working in an international organization and therefor it 's needed to speak and write English fluently, spoken and written Swedish is necessary as well.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Bo Eriholm +46 725 11 50 10, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724 61 23 14.
You are welcome to apply the latest by September 22.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
