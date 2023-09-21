Software Engineer with Deep Learning experience
2023-09-21
Do you want to work with cutting edge technologies within video analytics together with highly skilled colleagues, at a world leading company? Take a look at this opportunity!
What will you do?
You will join our Core Technologies Server Analytics team, that is responsible for the foundation of Axis long term technology within video analytics. We deliver new core technology functionality to Axis future analytics applications and solutions.
The position is hands-on in a highly skilled team that values individual growth, teamwork and great spirit. The team has a unique profile of technically strong and ambitious yet humble and supportive developers with a desire to achieve great results while maintaining an inspiring work atmosphere.
We work with state-of-the-art methods for video analytics algorithms and SW development within Deep Learning as well as classical computer vision. You will interact with our development teams as well as with the receiving product and solution organizations.
The responsibilities of the role include enabling new product features and mastering complex problems especially within the Deep Learning domain. In this role you will play an important part in the creation of analytics features and you will be part of the thrilling development path until we launch new competitive products and solutions.
Who are we looking for?
Now we are looking for an experienced engineer with a genuine interest to work with video analytics algorithms and SW development for Deep Learning and AI.
We believe that you are a pragmatic and structured person with an open and curious mindset. You are communicative and enjoy teamwork. You probably have an engineering master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics engineering or equivalent, with several years of relevant work experience.
The following would also be great merits:
* Experience in software, architecture and system design.
* Experience in computer vision & deep learning development and optimization.
* Experience in C++/Python and an interest to go all the way from algorithms to a product ready implementation
* Experience within the Scalable ML area (e.g. real-time streaming, distributed model training, deployment in complex scalable heterogeneous processing, Docker and Kubernetes).
* Experience with the role of edge processing in heterogeneous ML production systems.
* Experience of leadership roles.
* You will play a vital part of the Core Technologies Server Analytics team. Your main focus will be on Deep Learning at the research frontline, as well as developing production-ready high-quality algorithms for server and cloud systems. You and the team will work in tight cooperation with the Core Technologies Embedded Analytics team in order to get the most out of our AI solutions.
* As Axis values teamwork it is important that you contribute with good spirit and welcome the different agile working methodologies used in our projects.
What is it like working with us?
Openness might be a buzz word in other companies, but at Axis this is the core of who we are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will find a home with us.
We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle and relocation assistance if needed - just to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Do you want to join us? Apply today! Contact our recruiting manager if you want more information, Magnus Svensson at phone +46 706 84 57 70 Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-19
Axis Communications AB (org.nr 556253-6143)
Axis Communications
