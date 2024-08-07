Software Engineer to Serialization and Traceability team
Job Description
We are seeking a talented and motivated Senior Software Engineer to join our dynamic and innovative team Serialization and Traceability. The mission of the Serialization & Traceability team is to tell the story of every single item passing through our ecosystem. The team scope is very broad and covers many parts of the H&M Group business, from production through the various steps in supply chain/logistics to sales and our customers, as well as post-purchase and circularity which is an important area of growth and development.
As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality software solutions that meet the needs of our organization. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze requirements, develop efficient code, and perform rigorous testing. The ideal candidate has a strong background in software development, a passion for technology, and a drive for continuous learning and improvement.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and implement software solutions that align with project goals and meet quality standards
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using best practices and appropriate software design patterns
Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to gather and analyze requirements for software projects
Perform unit testing, debugging, and troubleshooting to ensure software meets functional and performance requirements. Participate in code reviews to provide and receive constructive feedback and improve code quality
Collaborate with team members to identify and resolve technical issues and optimize software performance
Stay up to date with emerging technologies and industry trends to propose innovative solutions and improvements
Contribute to the documentation of software designs, technical specifications, and user manuals
Work effectively in an Agile development environment, participating in sprint planning, estimation, and other team activities
Qualifications
Minimum 5+ years of hands-on experience in application development and System integration.
Must have strong hands-on skills in .NET Core, Microservices and API's.
Strong hands-on experience in Azure cloud in services such as Azure Functions, Azure Logic Apps, Azure Service Bus, Azure App Service, Azure App Insights, Blob storage, Azure Monitoring, and Azure Cosmos DB etc.
Experience in creating and working with CI/CD pipelines using Azure Devops, Github Actions and IaC using Bicep, Terraform etc.
Exposure to Messaging frameworks and event brokers such as Solace PubSub, Kafka etc.
Should have experience in integration projects and experience in building cloud native integrations
Good knowledge of Application and Cloud Security best practices.
Excellent problem-solving skills.
Ability to prepare well-designed artifacts.
Ability to suggest technical improvements.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based at our office in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 14th of July, 2024. Interviews with be held continuously. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
