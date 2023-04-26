Software engineer to Mpya Sci & Tech
2023-04-26
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
Are you up for a new challenge?
Mpya Sci & Tech has started a journey and we want you to join us. What characterizes us is curiosity, inclusive leadership, and a permissive environment where everyone is allowed to be who they are. Is this something you want to be part of and contribute to? If you are looking for an employer characterized by a strong culture and with favorable conditions for you as a consultant, then you have probably found the right place!
Our Software and Data engineering unit is growing, and we are looking for new colleagues within Software engineering!
Qualifications
We are looking for both those with a few years' experience and those with a long track record in the industry.
• University degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent
• Experience in product development companies
• Strong knowledge in C++ and/or Python
• Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written.
Meritorious
It is meritorious if you have experience in some of the technologies below.
• SQL
• Linux
• Cloud computing
• Git
• Design testning och debugging
• Scrum, agile way-of-working
• CI/CD, continuous integration (CI) continuous delivery (CD)
We believe you have good communication skills and is a positive and organized person. We also believe that you can work both independently as well as part of a team and can display initiative when necessary.
We offer
A great opportunity to develop both Mpya Sci & Tech and yourself. Our Talent Advisors will ensure you reach your career goals through new and interesting assignments. We have a wide range of clients, within automotive, medtech, bioprinting, telecommunications and much more. We offer a competitive and flexible employment where you set the framework for what is important to you and your life situation.
Application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply!
We work with ongoing selection so don 't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com.
For questions you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Sanna Andrén, sanna.andren@mpyascitech.com
.
