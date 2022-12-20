Software engineer / Test developer within automotive
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2022-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Mpya Sci & Tech has embarked on a journey and we want you to join us. What characterizes us is curiosity, inclusive leadership and a permissive environment where everyone is allowed to be who they are. Is this something you want to be part of and contribute to? Are you looking for an employer characterized by a strong culture and with favorable conditions for you as an employee? then you have found the right place! We need to strengthen our team in Gothenburg with a software engineers within test for the automotive indistry and this is where you come into the picture.
We offer
Great opportunities to develop Mpya Sci & Tech together with your colleagues and come up with ideas and input. Coaching together with our Talent Advisors to ensure that you meet your career goals in the best way through new interesting assignments or by taking on a larger role within the company. Access to mentors and networks within your technology branch where exchange takes place at various events and joint activities on a regular basis. We offer a competitive and flexible offer where you set the framework for what is important to you and your particular life situation.
Job description
We believe that you who are applying for this position are truly passionate about testing and development and understand that this role is critical to creating safe and great products for our customers. As a test developer at Mpya Sci & Tech, you will work in cross-functional teams with an international character. Together with your team, you are responsible for, among other things, development, configuration and optimization of fully automatic test environments at our customer.
Requirements
• Fluency in spoken and written English
• An eagerness to learn and a strong drive to step out of your comfort zone
• A team player who gets energy from interacting with others
• Relevant experience in Automotive Domain
• M.sc. or B.sc. in electrical engineering, mechatronics, computer technology or similar.
Meritorious:
• Embedded C / C++ / Python /CAPL
• CAN / Canoe/ Vector / Dspace Tools /
• Functional Safety (ISO 26262)
• Requirement management Tools
• Resource constrains and real-time software, e.g. Linux, QNX or similar POSIX RTOS
• Experience from the automotive industry
About us at Mpya Sci & Tech
Mpya Sci & Tech is created by and for people who love technology and science. We are not here to do something that everyone else is doing. We take niche recruitment and consulting to a new level with a focus on the candidate perspective. That's why we are Talent Advisors. We believe that the real talents are the individuals who dare to develop throughout their lives. With long experience and deep knowledge of the industry, we have created a forward-leaning and sharp company, in our own way. At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable working life where together we build a culture with genuine participation, eager curiosity and the opportunity to be yourself. Come and develop together with us in Gothenburg.
For questions about the position, you are most welcome to contact Talent Advisor Maja Palmqvist, +46 73 148 98 90. We work with ongoing selection, so don't delay your application. Apply for the position via www.mpyascitech.com
Welcome! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204) Arbetsplats
Mpya Sci & Tech Jobbnummer
7277327