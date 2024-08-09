Software Engineer (Test)
Techster Solutions is currently in an exciting growth phase and is looking to expand its team with new colleagues, starting with someone who has at least 3+ years of experience and can strengthen the team.
You can expect a dynamic environment where no two days are the same. However, one thing is certain: here, you will have the opportunity to use your skills and set your own limits for how much you want to develop. As a knowledge-based company, it is important for us that our specialists share their expertise and help their colleagues grow.
• *Role Description:**You will take an active part in defining the Test Strategy, Test plans, Test methods, Test execution and Test Automation to be included in the Continuous Integration.Analyze logs e.g. DSA, Vector CANoe and contribute in fault reports. Interaction with the ones that have implemented the software, either the colleagues in the team nearby or the external supplier is needed to gain information about implementation and test results as well review documentation.You will utilize Test-vehicles, HIL(Hardware-In-the-Loop) or test bench setup depending on what test environments that is most suited for previous, current and future projects.You will be main responsible for following up customer /field issues reported, analyze them and drive them towards closure for all previous car programs which are already in the market.Requirements:* Knowledge and experience in CAN, CANFD, LIN protocols, Vector tool chain for Test and verification.* Knowledge about Test/Verification Process and Methodologies* Knowledge about System Safety standard ISO26262 and Cyber security standard ISO21434* Experience in Python/CAPL scripting for automating Test and Building Bench setup/HIL* Driving license (B)* Fluent in English (both written and spoken)Good To have:* Experience in analyze diagnostic events and services* Knowledge of AUTOSAR diagnostic modules and bootloaders* Team player with problem solving skills* Knowledge and understanding in simple electronics/electrical HW-circuits* Vehicle networking, e.g CAN, CAN FD, LIN etc.
• *Application:**
Do you think you could be Techster Solutions' next star? Do not hesitate to send in your application now. Selection is ongoing, and the start date will be agreed upon.
• *Workplace and Culture:**
We are an entrepreneur-driven IT company, with both product knowledge and sales (Techster AB) and consulting services (Techster Solutions AB). This means we are very open to new technical solutions, knowledge exchange, and continuous learning. Having fun while maintaining a family-like atmosphere without hierarchies is equally important.
We want to create the consulting company you have always wanted to work for but perhaps haven't found yet. Today, we already have a mix of senior and junior employees, as well as both men and women. We want to continue building on this. So, welcome with your application!
