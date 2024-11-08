Software Engineer Machine Dynamics at Volvo Cars
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
The Power Electronics department at Volvo Cars is proud being one of the most successful players within SW development for Electric Vehicles. We deliver system solutions and SW functionality for Power electronic systems in our electrified vehicles. Our vision is to deliver the best and most innovated functions to the market and continuously evolve our Software Platform.
Do you have a passion for development of complex mechatronic systems within vehicle electrification, electronics and embedded systems? Then the role as Dynamics SW development engineer in our Dynamics Control team is the place for you to prosper. Here you will get the chance to drive engineering challenges all the way from business case and concept stage to mass production.
What you'll do
Together we develop and calibrate inverter SW functions related to the driveability area. You will be working as development engineer in the vehicle driveability property domain for functions such as antispin control, antishuffle control, oscillation damper control, drive shaft and differential protection, etc. These are all areas with big impact on the customer experience.
Our SW is inhouse developed in an embedded environment and we are responsible for the entire chain of development: architectural structure, concept studies, development environment, functionality development, SW calibration and verification (unit test, MIL, SIL, HIL and rig/dyno/vehicle testing).
In this role as developer, you will utilize a variety of different SW 's used for the different parts in the development process as well as having the responsibility of all phases of the development; from design and implementation to vehicle testing and fine-tuning of the functionality.
What you'll bring
You are a team player and natural initiator. You commit to deliver the Team 's deliverables with high precision on quality and timing and enjoy increasing your network.
We see that you have an education in a technical domain within or similar to Electrical, Electronics, Controls Theory, Signals & Systems, Mechanical, Mechatronics or equivalent. You have a big interest in cars and drive ability properties and a will to deliver state of the art experience to our customers.
You have experience from the Automotive Industry, especially from SW development and calibration activities in vehicles.
In this role you will need to explain and understand complex solutions in English, so your language skills will be crucial as well as the fact that you have a B driver license to be able to use our test cars.
Experience in any of below will be considered meritorious:
• Hybrid and pure electric vehicles
• Electric machine controls
• INCA
• Modern integrated development environments and debuggers
• AUTOSAR structured architecture, workflow and tool chains
• Matlab Simulink
• Python
