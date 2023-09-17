Software Engineer Level 3
Our customer is looking for a Software Engineer
Frontend Developer
Software development that makes a difference
Does the thought of being the leader in an outstanding organization that serves one of the core areas of the Volvo Cars business that will help us achieve the goal of being a fully electric car company by 2030 excite you? Excellent, then we would love for you to be one of our Software Engineers that will join one of our product teams on this outstanding transformation we have ahead of us.
The role is within our Global Online Experience (GOX) area and our mission is to ensure we provide a transparent and reliable experience for our customers that have bought or leased a vehicle with us.
What you 'll do
You will be developing front-end software for consumer-facing and internal products across more than 100 countries. We build the end-to-end experience for online sales/subscriptions of cars, global campaigns as well as frameworks for other parts. Your responsibilities will include rapid development of prototypes/concepts, and regular product development.
You should have a start-up experience where you have quickly developed prototypes and catalyzed product development in a fast-paced, fluid environment. You are a hands-on developer with front-end experience. You are experienced with agile development and a champion of software development standard methodologies.
You and your skills
To succeed in this role, you need to have:
Minimum of 3 years of work experience as a front-end engineer
Experience in JavaScript programming and in building UIs with HTML and CSS.
Expertise in React.js, Typescript and Next.js framework.
Experience in using one or more cloud providers like AWS or Azure. Someone who has experience in building accessible and performant websites.
Experience with headless content management systems.
Excellent understanding of Service Oriented Architectures.
Last but not least, share passion for cars and developments in the auto industry. Så ansöker du
