Software Engineer I
Oracle Svenska AB / Datajobb / Lund
2023-12-12
Are you a coder who enjoys engineering? If you have software development experience, this is an incredible opportunity to excel in an exciting, fast-paced arena!
At Oracle Health, we put humans at the heart of every conversation. Our mission is to create a human-centric healthcare experience powered by unified global data.
From patients to providers, payers, and the global population, our objectives are to improve health, reduce costs, and enhance the healthcare experience. We offer the most secure and reliable healthcare solutions, which connect clinical, operational, and financial data to improve care and advance decision-making around health and well-being.
As a global leader we're looking for a Software Engineer I to drive success as part of our International Support team. Join us and create the future.
What you will do
You will work in a team environment to provide functional and technical expertise to our clients and provide custom code development and maintenance.
Be accountable for broad custom code design, code quality and architecture decisions
Develop long-term technical roadmap for custom products
Investigate and drive analysis for new innovations and technologies
Perform software risk analysis, identify and implement mitigation
Partner with strategy and solution teams as solution expert to provide recommendation
Travel up to 20%
Participate in on-call rotation as needed
Willing to work 100% from the Oracle offices or Client Office
Required Experience
• A Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Information Systems or related field or equivalent relevant experience
• At least 1 year of software engineering experience
• Fluent English skills
• Swedish language skills - preferred
What we will offer you
• A competitive salary with exciting benefits
• Learning and development opportunities to advance your career
• An Employee Assistance Program to support your mental health
• Employee resource groups that champion our diverse communities
• An inclusive culture that celebrates what makes you unique
• Visa sponsorship is available for this position
At Oracle, we don't just respect differences-we celebrate them. We believe that innovation starts with inclusion and to create the future we need people with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and abilities. That's why we're committed to creating a workplace where all kinds of people can do their best work. It's when everyone's voice is heard and valued that we're inspired to go beyond what's been done
