Software Engineer Gothenburg
2025-05-17
Software Engineer - Embedded Systems & Feature Development (Automotive)
We are seeking an experienced Software Engineer with a solid background in embedded development, ideally within the automotive sector. You will be a key contributor in the development of active safety features-particularly those related to lateral collision avoidance-within an advanced embedded platform.
This is a dynamic and hands-on role that involves everything from requirement analysis to software implementation, integration, and verification in an agile cross-functional team.
Role Overview
You will be involved in the end-to-end development of feature software used in safety-critical automotive systems. Daily responsibilities include code implementation, integration, and automated testing within a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. You will work closely with system architects, testers, and fellow developers across multiple locations to ensure robust, efficient, and maintainable code.
Your Main Tasks
Develop and integrate embedded software, primarily in C++ and Python.
Contribute to the development of features such as collision avoidance, lane keeping assistance (LKA), and automated emergency braking (AEB).
Review and update interfaces, perform code reviews, and support the continuous improvement of team workflows.
Work with software and system requirements and take part in system-level design discussions.
Develop and maintain automated software tests as part of the CI/CD toolchain.
Collaborate within a Scrum-based agile team distributed across multiple sites.
Tackle technical challenges in complex embedded systems with a structured, analytical approach.
Profile & Qualifications
At least 5 years of experience in software development for embedded, safety-critical systems-preferably within the automotive sector.
Proficiency in C++, Python, and embedded systems development.
Familiarity with Git/Gerrit and modern requirement management tools (e.g., codeBeamer or similar).
Experience working in agile development teams using Scrum or similar methodologies.
Comfortable working with incomplete or evolving requirements and specifications.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills; able to break down complex challenges into actionable solutions.
Good communication skills and a team-oriented mindset.
Fluent in English (written and spoken); Swedish language skills are beneficial.
Ideal Candidate Traits
Curious and enthusiastic about solving real-world engineering problems.
Enjoys working in diverse, cross-functional teams.
Independent, but not isolated-collaborative by nature.
Appreciates structure, but thrives in changing environments.
Willing to share knowledge and support team learning.
Driven to deliver high-quality results and make a meaningful impact.
If you're passionate about embedded software, safety features, and developing solutions that move the industry forward-this opportunity is for you. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to express your interest!
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
411 28 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9345123