Software Engineer (Frontend Web)
2024-10-29
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
AFRY Digital Services leads in IoT, AI, design, and cybersecurity to drive sustainable, digital transformation across industries. With top digital expertise and key technologies, we accelerate impactful, future-ready solutions for our clients.
We can offer you your next great opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves, with equal access to opportunities. We respect and value the diversity of people. If you want to work in an agile team focused on front-end development, we have the job for you.
We are currently strengthening our team in Malmö and are now looking for a Frontend Web Developer. In this role you will work on a project that gives you the chance to be part of one of the world's most innovative and high-tech companies. Here, you will develop and enhance large-scale web applications that are used daily by millions of people.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who is technically minded and have the ability to explain complex problems clearly and succinctly. Strong oral and written communication skills in English are essential. Additionally, a passion for collaboration and the willingness to iterate on ideas within a cross-functional team are key attributes we are looking for.
To succeed in the role, we also see that you have
6+ years of hands-on software engineering experience
High proficiency in core JavaScript and/or TypeScript, and frameworks such as React
A keen eye for software design and architecture and the ability to break up work into smaller deliverables
Proficient in functional programming style. Languages: modern JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML, CSS
CI/CD: Experience with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (Dock
Bonus Skills
Experience with modern Web Technologies: Examples include, WASM, WebGPU, canvas rendering, security
Familiar with frontend performance optimization techniques, such as lazy loading, code splitting and minimizing render times.
Additional Information
AFRY is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employers. We are courageous and dedicated team players who constantly strive to possess the market's sharpest skills. We also know that employees who feel good, both physically and mentally, are the most important success factor. Therefore, we focus on a safe working environment and a balance between work and leisure.
At AFRY, you will also enjoy:
A forward-thinking workplace with comprehensive benefits, including wellness allowances and parental leave supplements.
Continuous learning opportunities and career development tailored to your goals.
A vibrant work culture through Club AFRY, offering activities like cultural events, sports, and book clubs.
We go through the applications on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the application deadline, so do not hesitate to send in your application in good time. Last day to apply is 2024-11-30.
Contact person for questions
Dick Max-Hansen, Section Manager at AFRY, Digital Solutionsdick.max-hansen@afry.com
Read more about the recruitment process at AFRY here: https://afry.com/en/join-us/job-application-guide
Welcome to submit your application to join a team that's making future!
We kindly ask not to be contacted by staffing and recruitment agencies or salespeople offering additional job advertisements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
