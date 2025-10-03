Software Engineer for the Nuclear
Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB / Västerås
2025-10-03
Welcome to our team, we are part of the Global Nuclear Fuel Engineering division, which is responsible for the codes used for core design, thermal hydraulics, criticality analysis, mechanical design, safety analysis, method- and software development!
We are looking for a Software Developer to join our team to work with the development of core monitoring systems and nuclear engineering tools used to support our daily work in the nuclear fuel industry. You will work with a team of engineers and scientists to develop our products both for internal use and in worldwide customer projects.
You will report to the Manager Software and Methods and be located in Västerås, Sweden.
Responsibilities:
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code using industry-standard languages and frameworks.
Contribute to all phases of the software development lifecycle.
Participate in code reviews to ensure code quality and maintainability.
Communicate technical concepts to both technical and non-technical team members.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
3+ years of experience and programming skills in C/C++ and scripting languages such as Python, shell programming or tcl/tk.
Comfortable working in a Linux environment and version control systems such as git.
Experience communicating updates and resolutions to customers and other partners.
Preferred:
Experience of numerical methods in software engineering
Experience with high availability system and SQL databases
Understanding of nuclear engineering principles and experience with software such as Core Monitoring Systems and Simulators.
Apply Today!
Welcome with your application including CV and cover letter. We interview candidates on a continuous basis, so please send in your application as soon as possible!
Security clearance is carried out as part of the recruitment process.
For more information about the role, please contact the hiring manager, Silvio Orsi, Manager Software & Methods, email: silvio.orsi@westinghouse.com
Union Agreement
This role belongs to the union agreement Teknikavtalet.
Union representatives:
Akademikerförening på Westinghouse (AFW): Anna Lundgren, +46 21 347825, AFW@westinghouse.com
Unionen: Maria Gunnarsson, +46 21 347 595, gunnarmm@westinghouse.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB
