Software engineer Diagnostic communication platform
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2023-08-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Digitalisation, automation, connectivity and electrification are crucial parts of the transformation. Scania's future success relies on flexible and effective IT solutions that enables current and future business requirements. This journey is not possible without good and motivated co-workers. We are continuing to build on our great team spirit and think that you can contribute to that while helping us reach our goals.
Your mission here with us
The team your joining are responsible for developing and maintaining a framework that enables diagnostic communication between the Electric Control Units on board the vehicles and the outside world. Part of this is to think about how we arrange the code so the architecture can be built on for future demands. The ECU:s are evolving towards higher performance units, with more band width and faster clock cycles.
• Work with and/or get in touch with tools and techniques such as Docker, Git, GitLab, Jira, .NET, AWS, Visual Studio, CI/CD, Unit test frameworks, Diagnostics protocols like UDS, H-UDS, networking technologies such as CAN, Ethernet, Communication Interfaces like VCI:s and much more.
Who you are:
You have a technical university degree and proven experience in Software development. You are an experienced software engineer (minimum 5 years). You have experience or a strong interest in communication stacks and protocols. You have good communication skills for all cross functional collaboration needs. You are fluent in English, if you have knowledge in Swedish it is an advantage. As a person you are analytic but like to get things done.
You also have:
• Very good knowledge in C#, C++, .NET or from similar languages like Java
• Good knowledge of Cloud solutions like AWS
What it's like to work with us
We offer an opportunity to make a difference for the transport sector, which hungers for sustainable solutions. You will be joining a team that together with a network of other teams deliver capabilities for our product development to be more data-driven and flow-oriented. The team practice agile methodologies and are empowered to take decisions on how to best deliver value to our customers. We take pride in being an open and inclusive organisation where everybody's experience matters. We work in a DevOps-culture where we take responsibility for what we build. Of course we also now days' work in an hybrid work model where we believe in physical interactions but where a lot of the work can be done outside the office.
Scania offers you
As a Scania employee, you are given excellent professional development opportunities, great colleagues and the possibility to be a part of a revolutionizing journey. Working at Scania you are offered benefits such as personnel car, mutual performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer our direct bus service between Stockholm City - Liljeholmen - Södertälje, the Scania Job Express.
For more information
Contact Mattias Österman, Engineering Manager Diagnostic Communication Tool Chain, mattias.osterman@scania.com
.
Application
Your application must include a personal letter, CV and transcripts.
We are looking forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8061300