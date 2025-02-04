Software Engineer DevOps - API Governance team, Solna-Hybrid
PostNord Group AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-02-04
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Join us in shaping the future of API management at PostNord!
The team
The API Governance team plays a central role at PostNord, managing multi-cloud and hybrid API Gateway platforms. Our platform enables product teams across the organization to deploy independent software solutions as APIs, seamlessly integrating them into the API gateway. This allows internal and external consumers to efficiently discover, access, and utilize these APIs through a developer portal.
With the growing demand for APIs-from customers (e-tailers), partners (TA partners), recipients, and PostNord's own interfaces like the PostNord app-our goal is to accelerate API integration, ensure high availability, reliability, and scalability, and continuously enhance the API gateway platform to meet evolving business needs.
Your profile
The API Platform team is looking for a skilled DevOps engineer who will play a critical role to support the deployment and management of our multi-cloud API Gateway platform across AWS, Azure and on-prem. In this role, you will also be partnering with different development teams and areas to understand the API integration needs to support our unit in integrating APIs into the platform. It is important that you are a quick learner, have good communication and interpersonal skills and a passion to deliver value and high quality.
Role & Responsibilities
Deploy, manage, and maintain the multi-cloud API Gateway platform across AWS, Azure and on-prem.
Build and optimize CI/CD pipelines for seamless API integration and deployment.
Manage containerized environments using Kubernetes, or similar technologies.
Contribute to automation, observability, and infrastructure as code (IaC) initiatives.
Collaborate with development teams to onboard APIs into the gateway by applying different security policies.
Handle API lifecycle management, including versioning, security, and deprecation.
Monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize platform performance to ensure high availability and reliability.
Monitor API traffic to detect anomalies such as unusual spikes, error rates, or unauthorized access patterns.
Support day-to-day operational activities, ensuring smooth functioning of the API gateway. It is a big plus if you have experience in e-commerce and logistics.
Required Skills & Qualifications
5+ years IT experience with at least 3 years working experience with Cloud technologies (AWS or Azure)
Hands-on with languages & tools relevant to CI/CD Pipeline implementation.
Experience in leveraging IaC (Infrastructure as Code) for deployment automation using Terraform in AWS and Azure.
Sound knowledge of networking, firewalls and security aspects.
Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack).
Solid understanding of REST APIs, authentication mechanisms, API gateways and API security best practices.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work with cross-functional teams and support API integration and operational needs.
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and tools like Jira/Confluence, Miro etc.
We offer you
We offer a variety of work in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities to develop creative solutions and work in a prestige-free group where we jointly help to reach our goals. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
Hybrid workplace with a Nordic and dynamic environment. Watch the video about our office.
Great development opportunities
Great insurance and occupational pension terms
Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being The favorite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at postnord.com
Apply
We look forward to receive your application! If you have any questions or concerns, please contact manager Beatrice Dahlström at beatrice.dahlstrom@postnord.com
. Don't wait to submit your application as we go through the applications on an ongoing basis.
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
We are looking forward to hear from you!
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare PostNord Group AB
(org.nr 556128-6559), https://www.postnord.com/ Arbetsplats
PostNord Group Jobbnummer
9145247