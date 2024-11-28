Software Engineer, CellaVision
After extensive research and innovation, CellaVision is ready to take the next step within digital cell morphology. Do you want to be a part of the newest venture of CellaVision, working with the latest technologies to develop one of the main tools for cancer diagnostics? Then take this opportunity to join the Scanner Solutions team at CellaVision!
About CellaVision is the world leader in digital cell morphology within hematology and our analyzers are used in health care services around the globe. We work at the forefront of technology and use the latest advances in programming, digital imaging, and machine learning to create customer value. Joining our company means you will, together with highly skilled and creative colleagues, play an essential role in shaping the future of digital cell morphology.About the role With the creation of the Scanner Solutions team, CellaVision is expanding its product portfolio with whole slide image scanners for cytology and pathology. As one of the initial members of Scanner Solutions, you will be part of building the team and defining ways of working to maximize efficiency. As a software engineer, you will be working on the entire software stack, from the graphical user interface down to the hardware components. You will work closely with the rest of the team and will, with support from the senior engineers, have the responsibility for the quality and delivery of your work. You will take part in planning the technical development within the team.
As a software engineer in Scanner Solutions, your work will involve:
Feature development using C++, C#, Python and SQL
Algorithm development within digital imaging
Design and evaluation of optical systems and image sensors
Software design and architecture
Computer vision
Image processing
Training, evaluation, and implementation of machine learning models
Our offer
An innovative, international environment with a company culture that enables people to collaborate and focus on the execution of great ideas while working on solutions that add customer value.
Flexible hours and reduction of work hours to promote work-life balance.
Safe employment - being covered by a collective agreement including all the necessary insurance, occupational pension, parental leave supplements, and more.
Focus on well-being and health with free gym at the office, wellness allowance, lunch benefit, sponsored running competition, and discount on gym memberships, as well as a modern office to boost collaboration and a healthy work environment.
We enjoy working together as a team and getting together for weekly breakfasts
About you You have experience in product development. You understand the value of teamwork and you are used to deconstruct complex problems to their fundamental parts so that they can be delegated and solved within the team.
Your experience
M.Sc. in Engineering or equivalent within an appropriate field
Experience with product development
Experience as a software developer
Experience with optical systems, image sensors, computer vision and digital imaging is highly meritorious
Good English communication skills, verbal and written
Care to join? This is a full-time position based at CellaVision HQ in Lund, Sweden, with new offices, good infrastructure, and commuting possibilities. The position will start as soon as possible.
In this recruitment, we are cooperating with Cabeza AB.
To know more about the position, please contact recruitment consultant Malin Schultz at malin.schultz@cabeza.se
.
We look forward to your application!
CellaVision is a non-discriminatory workplace where qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, nationality, ethnic or social origin, age, religion, political orientation, gender, sexual orientation or identity, family or marital status, pregnancy, disability or any other basis prohibited by law.
