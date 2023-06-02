Software Engineer at Volvo Group Digital and IT
2023-06-02
Are you about to graduate and love to .Net, and are interested in IT? Then the role as Software Engineer is perfect for you! Do you want to work in a challenging environment at a global company and kick-start your career with the Talent Program at Volvo Group?
YOUR WORK
As a software engineer, you will design, develop and maintain industrial applications, to contribute to and shape a future-proof and automated production.
Together with your team, you will focus on innovation and software development. Your colleagues are located all over the world, which means that you will collaborate with different cultures and create a wide international network.
In addition to the Talent Program, you will receive a proper introduction with internal training and mentoring by senior colleagues in the team.
THE TALENT PROGRAM
The Talent Program with Volvo Group Digital & IT aims to give you, a recent graduate, a good start in your career. The program will last for one year, where you will have the opportunity to combine exciting projects with education so that you can grow as a person and develop your technical skills. You will attend the program together with people from other locations and thus be able to build a network internally. The program is therefore designed to give you both skill development and a community with others who are in the same phase.
You will be given the opportunity to develop both your hard skills (e.g., technical knowledge) and soft skills (e.g., self-leadership). The program will also include joint activities and digital coffee breaks with the other participants as well as an opportunity to exchange experiences with more senior colleagues within the company.
About Volvo Group Digital and IT
Digital solutions are becoming increasingly important in the industries where Volvo Group Digital & IT operates. Emerging technologies provided by Volvo Group enable our customers and their customers to do more with less, better for others and best for the future.
Within the Volvo Group, we are approximately 5,000 colleagues who work within digital & IT, located in more than 30 countries. If you want to join our postgraduate programs, you will get a sound foundation for your future career. You will work alongside some of the most innovative people in the IT field.
YOUR PROFILE
As a Software Engineer you have a genuine interest in programming and technology. You are inquisitive, curious and eager to learn. You take ownership of your work and are a collaborative and communicative person.
Requirements
• Relevant bachelor's/master's degree in a relevant area.
• Programming knowledge in .Net.
• Speaks and writes fluently in English
Meritorious
• Previous work experience from manufacturing industries
ABOUT FRAMTIDEN AB
Framtiden is a recruitment company working with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make that difference by helping people find the right job and colleagues. We are specialized in recruiting the right talents to the right company. Framtiden is in seven cities in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, you will initially be employed by Framtiden and work as a consultant at Volvo Group.
TERMS
Start date: 4th of September
City: Göteborg
Work hours: Full-time, flexible hours and flexible workplace
The recruitment process consists of the following steps: telephone interview, personality test, interview with the recruiter at Framtiden, reference check, and interview with the manager at Volvo Group. If you have questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiter Ida Kindbom via email: ida.kindbom@framtiden.com
or phone: +46 72 202 78 12
Interviews and candidate meetings will be conducted regularly.
