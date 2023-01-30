Software Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Would you like to influence and craft the technical strategy that enables Volvo Cars to grow and reach our goal of being an electric car company by 2030?
Great, then we would like you to join our Cluster as a backend Engineer with experience in Java!
The Fulfillment and Fleet management cluster is a part of the Global Online Experience (GOX) area, and our mission is to offer the most convenient, premium and exciting post-purchase experience by providing frictionless, transparent and premium level service throughout the customer journey.
We're looking for someone to support us in crafting a high-quality car registration service based on different market needs. We have only just begun this journey in earnest, and you'll be joining us at a time when you can really have a great impact and contribute to setting the tone for the next chapter in our company's history!
What you'll do
You will be enhancing our customer experience with a focus on building backend services primarily using REST APIs. We use mainly Java and SpringBoot to set up services. We also use Grafana for our dashboards, opensearch for logs and postgresql db. We deploy our applications in Kubernetes, we use Kafka as our event streaming platform.
You and your skills
We believe that you...
• Are an experienced backend engineer who's worked on several products in the past
• Have knowledge of Java, and you feel comfortable working in a platform with a Docker/Kubernetes/Cloud setup.
• You have a solid understanding of microservices, and frontend react knowledge is a bonus.
• To be effective in this role, you need be able to understand and tackle the challenges integrating our system with different local authorities' systems. And you need to be able to collaborate effectively with different teams in the organization. You should have the ability to drive and create commitment. It is important that you have integrity and agile mindset.
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Sara Zinad at sara.zinad@volvocars.com
. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "64057-41313992". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Sara Zinad 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
7393020