Software Engineer (755349)
2024-12-19
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
BNEW SAN Lab Operations provides world class lab infrastructure, networks and HW Services to the R&D organizations. Through our standardized solutions and services, we enable our stakeholders to configure and deploy design and test environments. We provide engineering IT environments supporting more than 23 000 R&D engineers and operate ~50 000 square meters of labs at our sites in Lindholmen, Linköping, Lund and Stockholm in Sweden and globally through the sites in Aachen, Athlone, Budapest, Beijing, Nanjing, Genoa, Jorvas, Ottawa, Pagani and Piscataway.
We are now recruiting a Software Engineer to work within the global unit Lab Site Operations Strategy & Technology. The main responsibilities are to:
• Deliver as a Software Engineer in the Lab Provisioning area and contribute to the DevSecOps program.
• You will be a key player in the software develop team and a link between architects and the current SOW team.
What you will do:
• Take on the role as a Software Engineer in the Lab Provisioning design team (Rangers) and work close to the architects and the DevSecOps program.
• You will ensure that the provided architecture plan will be implemented in the software.
• Analyze requirements from the architects and support them with feedback in the design view.
• Work in a global team with statement of work suppliers.
The skills you bring:
• SW Engineer experience in lab environments and or data center
• Skills in interacting with colleagues in an international environment.
• Jira knowledge
• Skills in HW Pool and Hardware Group/hosting
• TE request and TE incident knowledge
• Team player attitude
• Consistent record of achieving results.
• Documentation skills
• Overcome challenges with a can-do attitude
• Customer focused, sees the big picture, can get things done with agility and speed.
• Fact-based timely decisions.
• English language skills.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
