Software Engineer
Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag i Stockholm
Ready to take technical ownership of systems that process some of Sweden's largest data volumes?
At Tele2, Digital Capabilities & Technology (DCT) is the engine behind our mobile and fixed networks. Within Network Data, our Performance Management team builds and operates the in-house systems that collect, process and analyze performance data across all network domains.
We are now looking for a Senior Software Engineer who wants to play a key role in evolving and modernizing our core performance systems.
About the team
You will join a highly technical team of developers, architects and analysts responsible for Tele2's Performance Management platform. We collect and process large-scale telemetry and statistics from mobile and fixed networks, transforming raw data into insights that drive operational and strategic decisions.
We are in a transition phase - modernizing parts of our stack and reducing dependency on external consultants by strengthening our internal engineering capability. This means you will have real influence over architecture, technical direction and ways of working.
About the role
This is not a junior position. We are looking for someone who can:
Take technical ownership of critical services
Contribute to system design and architectural decisions
Improve performance, scalability and reliability
Mentor and elevate the engineering standards of the team
You will work in a Linux-based, containerized environment handling high-volume data streams and backend services.
Your responsibilities
Design, develop and evolve backend services in Go and/or Java
Improve and optimize high-throughput data processing pipelines
Drive best practices around CI/CD, testing and code quality
Operate and troubleshoot systems in production
Collaborate with architects, analysts and network stakeholders
Contribute to long-term system design and modernization initiatives
Participation in on-call rotation may be part of the role.
What we are looking for
We believe you have:
5-10 years of professional software development experience
Strong hands-on experience in Go and/or Java
Solid understanding of Linux-based systems
Experience with Git-based CI/CD pipelines
Experience working with containerized environments (Docker/Kubernetes)
Experience with Kafka or other event-driven architectures
Experience in designing scalable backend systems
Understanding of networking fundamentals
It is a strong plus if you have experience with:
Ansible or infrastructure automation
System design in high-availability environments
Performance optimization of large-scale data processing
Observability tooling (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK)
Who you are
You are a senior engineer who:
Thinks in systems, not just code
Takes ownership and drives technical improvements
Is comfortable working close to operations
Communicates clearly and collaborates across teams
Enjoys solving complex, real-world engineering problems
You don't need to know telecom - but you should enjoy working with complex distributed systems at scale.
Why this role matters
Our systems are central to how Tele2 monitors and improves network performance. The work you do directly impacts service quality for millions of customers.
This is an opportunity to:
Shape architecture in a critical domain
Work with high-volume, real-world data
Have visible impact across the organization Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556267-5164)
Torshamnsgatan 17 (visa karta
)
164 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Tele2 AB Jobbnummer
9936389