Software Engineer
Meet the Team
Join Cisco's Webex Media engineering site in Stockholm, where we craft the meeting experience that connects people and businesses around the world. We are a highly motivated, startup-like team within a global organization, combining the impact and resources of Cisco with the agility and camaraderie of a smaller group. Our work powers the shift to a hybrid workforce and aims to make people feel truly connected. You'll find a friendly, supportive environment that celebrates creativity, growth, and a shared passion for building world-class real-time media experiences.
Your Impact
Bring new real-time media features to life based on product requirements.
Perform peer code reviews and automate development workflows and quality gates.
Participate in agile ceremonies including daily stand-ups, planning, releases, and retrospectives.
Collaborate across teams to broaden technical and soft skills through training and mentoring.
Minimum Qualifications:
Hold a bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in Software Engineering or a related field.
Proficient in C and C++ programming languages.
Possess strong knowledge of data structures, algorithms, and design patterns.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with media streaming and relevant protocols for real-time applications.
Experience designing cross-platform solutions using appropriate patterns and build tools.
Experience with close-to-real-time systems and performance-sensitive code paths.
Why Cisco?
At Cisco, we're revolutionizing how data and infrastructure connect and protect organizations in the AI era - and beyond. We've been innovating fearlessly for 40 years to create solutions that power how humans and technology work together across the physical and digital worlds. These solutions provide customers with unparalleled security, visibility, and insights across the entire digital footprint.
Fueled by the depth and breadth of our technology, we experiment and create meaningful solutions. Add to that our worldwide network of doers and experts, and you'll see that the opportunities to grow and build are limitless. We work as a team, collaborating with empathy to make really big things happen on a global scale. Because our solutions are everywhere, our impact is everywhere.
