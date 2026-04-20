Software Engineer
Cisco Systems (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cisco Systems (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Meet the Team
We develop industry leading products within the network automation field. The team consists of hardworking engineers with extensive backgrounds in computer science, functional programming, and Linux systems. Our team works with agile methodologies to push the boundaries of network automation technology. The atmosphere is both technically ambitious and conscientious, making this a great environment for engineers who want to work with powerful automation products with real-world impact.
Your Impact
Create and maintain system verification functions for NSO (network orchestration and automation). Work directly with the larger group to capture requirements, use-cases to define test strategies, and establish development goals around product quality. Investigate possibilities to automate our environment using both traditional automation techniques while also use agentic automation solution where it makes sense. Participate in review and impact analysis of new functionality to ensure all expected requirements and quality standards are met while preventing regressions in existing functionality.
Minimum Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or higher in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent work experience
proven experience in quality assurance, integration, and test work for commercial software products
Proficient in Unix/Linux development environments and system-level testing
Demonstrated experience with scripting languages (e.g., Python, Bash) and development tools
Experience creating and maintaining CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, GitLab CI, GitHub Actions)
Experience with test automation frameworks and integration testing methodologies
Preferred Qualifications
Test certifications (e.g., ISTQB, CSTE, or similar)
Experience creating and maintaining container images (Docker, Kubernetes)
Experience visualizing test results with monitoring-tools such as Grafana
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, with active participation in QA community forums or open-source project Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cisco Systems (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556553-7684) Arbetsplats
Cisco Systems Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9864209