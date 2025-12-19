Software Engineer
2025-12-19
About the Role
We are looking for a Software Engineer / Full Stack .NET Developer to join a product-oriented agile team working on modern digital solutions. You will contribute to the development of new products using latest Microsoft technologies on the backend and JavaScript / Blazor on the frontend, while also working in an environment that includes mainframe (COBOL) systems.
You will be part of a collaborative team delivering high-quality digital products for business-critical users, with a strong focus on quality, performance, and continuous improvement.
Who Are You?
You are an experienced developer who enjoys building digital products and solving complex problems. You are comfortable working in a fast-changing environment and enjoy collaborating with both technical and business stakeholders.
You are a team player who values:
Quality
Teamwork
Empowerment
Transparency
Continuous improvement
Simplicity
You are curious, willing to learn business processes, and motivated to take ownership of your work.
What You Will Do
Develop and maintain modern digital products using .NET / C# on the backend
Build and maintain frontend solutions using Blazor and JavaScript (React)
Work in an agile product team focused on NS (Product for preparation of Frames)
Understand and interact with mainframe (COBOL) systems as part of the overall solution
Ensure high code quality through best practices, testing, and reviews
Participate in the full software development lifecycle (design, development, testing, deployment, maintenance)
Ensure solutions comply with defined architecture, security requirements, and digital product strategy
Collaborate closely with cross-functional and international teams
Required Skills & Experience
Mandatory:
Strong experience as a .NET Developer with C#
Experience with SQL Server
Full Stack development experience (backend and frontend)
Experience with Blazor (C#)
Experience with JavaScript and React
Experience or understanding of mainframe development (COBOL)
Comfortable working in agile environments
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Preferred / Nice to Have:
Experience working with legacy and modern system integration
Experience in large enterprise or product-based environments
