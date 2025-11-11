Software Engineer
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-11-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
Inter IKEA Group is organized in three core businesses - Range, Supply and Retail Concept - and five enabling functions. Together we contribute to the success of IKEA and share responsibility for the franchise offer.
The enabling functions lead key common activities in networks across Inter IKEA Group, as well as cover specific needs for the core businesses. The five Enabling functions are Operations Management, Business Performance & Support, Communication, Sustainability and People & Culture.
Operations Management leads and holds together the development and maintenance of a common foundation for how we work together across the value chain, our operating model. We enable strategic movements towards the IKEA goals through the strategic landscape and work closely with all parts of the value chain to achieve them. It includes teams for business insights, capability and process development, strategy and roadmap, data and product, and technology.
Our mission in the Inter IKEA Group is to build a strong data foundation to enable the growth of IKEA. It covers, among other things, sustainability data and material data, transforming it into a trusted and democratic resource. It empowers IKEA co-workers, suppliers, and customers to make sustainable and efficient decisions across the value chain-giving us the means to understand our past, make informed decisions in the present, and simulate the future impact of different choices.
We have chosen to organize our work in a data and product paradigm where we are building empowered teams that have the privilege to take responsibility while being supported by servant leaders.
About the job
In your role as a Software Engineer with expertise in backend, you will work with colleagues in the product team (engineering leader, software engineers, data engineers) to develop digital and data products that will cater to business needs defined by the Product Manager or Digital Product Leader.
In an every-day workday you will do this (among other things):
Design, develop, and maintain scalable and secure digital and data products in a cloud environment.
Setup development practices working in Product teams. Ensure good code quality, test-driven development, Build CI/CD pipelines, and ensure the code reviews are done.
Collaborate and help the technology team of software and data engineers.
Help the product manager and specialists on the technical inputs with respect to the roadmap of the products.
Collaborate closely with business and IT stakeholders (including suppliers) to improve solution architectures with learnings from best practices within software development and industry.
Qualifications
At least 5 years of experience working with:
Development & API Design
Develop, test, and deploy RESTful and GraphQL APIs using a variety of frameworks.
Implement API authentication and authorization mechanisms (OAuth 2.0, JWT, API keys).
Optimize backend performance through caching, indexing, and query optimization.
Hands-on experience building modern, responsive web applications using React, with a focus on performance, accessibility, and reusability.
Good understanding of component-based architecture, design systems, and styling approaches (e.g., CSS-in-JS, Tailwind, or styled-components).
Good experience with front-end and UI automation testing using tools like Jest, React Testing Library, playwright focusing on maintainable unit, integration, and end-to-end tests.
Experience integrating front-end applications with RESTful APIs in a secure, scalable way.
Cloud-Native Development
Design and develop serverless and containerized applications.
Leverage event-driven architectures for real-time data processing.
Work with various data storage and analytics solutions.
Implement application observability using monitoring and logging tools.
Data Processing & ETL Pipelines
Develop ETL/ELT pipelines for both streaming and batch data processing.
Automate data ingestion and transformation processes.
Implement caching mechanisms for high-performance data access.
Security & Compliance
Implement Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) to ensure secure access to resources.
Secure data using key management systems, virtual network service endpoints, and information protection practices.
Follow best practices for API security, rate limiting, and monitoring.
DevOps & CI/CD
Set up and manage CI/CD pipelines using GitHub Actions.
Write Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using Terraform.
Optimize cloud resources for cost efficiency and scalability.
Troubleshooting & Performance Optimization
Debug and optimize backend performance using monitoring and profiling tools.
Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks in APIs and databases, implementing best practices for optimization and indexing.
Additional information
This is a full-time role (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö, Sweden. It reports to the Software Engineering Manager. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549) Arbetsplats
Inter Ikea Technology Services AB Jobbnummer
9599666