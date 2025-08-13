Software Engineer
Evo Truck SDV AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-08-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Evo Truck SDV AB i Göteborg
At Coretura, we're all about shaking things up in our industry! We believe in empowering our team and creating a culture where innovation thrives.
When you join us, you won't just be another employee; you'll have the freedom to make decisions that drive our projects and tech forward. We encourage creativity and we know that diverse perspectives are key to solving the tough challenges we face.
Our focus is on making a real impact, and we prioritize what matters most to deliver value to our customers quickly. With a lean team that's always learning and adapting, we're ready to evolve with the latest technology and market trends. Come be a part of a workplace where your contributions truly matter!
Are you passionate about building intelligent, scalable software systems that power the next generation of vehicles? We're looking for a Software Engineer to join our dynamic team shaping the future of mobility through cutting-edge technologies in embedded systems, middleware, and user experience.
In this role, you'll contribute to the development of software platforms for commercial vehicles, working across domains such as infotainment, diagnostics, connectivity, and service-oriented architecture. You'll collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement robust solutions using modern frameworks and tools, and help bring innovative features to life in real-world automotive environments.
We value engineers who are curious, hands-on, and eager to solve complex challenges. Whether you're optimizing communication protocols, developing HMI interfaces, or integrating Android Automotive and QNX systems, your work will directly impact how vehicles interact with drivers, the cloud, and each other.
What you'll bring:
Experience in software development using C/C++, Rust, or Python.
Familiarity with embedded systems, real-time operating systems, or cloud-based architectures.
A problem-solving mindset and eagerness to learn.
Ability to work in cross-functional teams and communicate effectively.
Master's/bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering, or related field, along with a proven track record as a Software Engineer or similar role.
Why us?
At Coretura, you'll be part of a startup environment, in a vibrant team that values collaboration, innovation, and personal growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-24
E-post: career@coretura.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Evo Truck SDV AB
(org.nr 559479-2094) Jobbnummer
9457314