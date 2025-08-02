Software Engineer
2025-08-02
We're Hiring: Senior Backend Engineer (Java)
Location: Hybrid
Experience Level: 7+ Years
Job Type: Full-Time
Are you a seasoned Backend Engineer with deep expertise in Java development and modern backend architecture? Do you thrive in solving complex technical challenges and building scalable systems that power real-world products?
If yes, we want you on our team!
What You'll Do
Design, develop, and maintain robust backend systems using Java (Spring Boot, Jakarta EE)
Build scalable RESTful APIs and microservices for high-performance applications
Collaborate with frontend developers, DevOps engineers, and product teams to deliver end-to-end solutions
Optimize existing services for performance, reliability, and scalability
Mentor junior developers and contribute to technical design reviews
Work with databases (SQL & NoSQL), messaging systems (e.g., Kafka, RabbitMQ), and containerized environments (Docker/Kubernetes)
What We're Looking For
7+ years of professional backend development experience
Strong proficiency in Java, with experience in Spring Boot or similar frameworks
Solid understanding of RESTful architecture, API design, and microservices
Experience with relational and NoSQL databases (e.g., PostgreSQL, MongoDB)
Good grasp of software design patterns, clean code practices, and TDD
Exposure to CI/CD pipelines, Docker, and Kubernetes is a strong plus
Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) is an advantage
Excellent problem-solving and communication skills
What We Offer
Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses
Flexible work environment
Opportunity to work on impactful, large-scale projects
Continuous learning and growth support
Collaborative and high-performance engineering culture
Ready to Apply?
Send your CV and a brief introduction to info@tecvinson.com
Use subject line: Senior Java Backend Engineer - [Your Name]
We look forward to building something great with you!
#Hiring #JavaDeveloper #BackendEngineer #SpringBoot #Microservices #SoftwareEngineering #TechJobs Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
Email
E-post: info@tecvinson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tecvinson AB
(org.nr 559289-1385) Jobbnummer
9443267