Software Engineer

Assignment Overview
We are currently seeking a proficient and experienced Software Configuration Management (CM) and DevOps Engineer to support a system team working with controller software for robotics. The role involves handling software system integration, build processes, product packaging, and maintaining the development infrastructure. The development environment includes Visual Studio, Azure DevOps, MSBuild, GIT branching strategies, and tools like Google Test.
The position is part of a well-established and collaborative team that works closely with software architects, process leads, and program/release managers. Development follows an agile methodology (SAFe) and supports cross-functional product release projects.
Candidate Profile
The ideal candidate is well-organized, understands the broader development landscape, and is highly familiar with the tools and environments mentioned. Strong collaboration and systems thinking are essential for success in this role.
Additional Information
Applications are reviewed continuously, and the position may close before the listed deadline. Early application is encouraged. A service fee of 0.9% will be applied to the total invoiced amount for this assignment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
