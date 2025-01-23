Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
Volvo Cars have an ambition to expand its in-house software development. At the department of High Performance Platform, we are part of this ambition. Our teams are building the next generation high-performance in-vehicle compute cluster, designed to host different vehicle applications, stretching from basic vehicle state machines to advance active safety and unsupervised autonomous drive functionalities. This compute cluster will be launched in our coming generation of pure electric and self-driving Volvo models. Our task is to create a safe, reliable, and secure software that serve as a platform for our stakeholders and partners to deploy and innovate their applications on.
Our multi-core architecture includes high-performance (HP) systems on a chip (SoC), providing a framework for current and future services. We are now looking for Senior Software Engineer with a genuine interest and attitude to strengthen towards configuration and integration of DriveOS.
What you'll do
In our part of the R&D, we develop the Base Software Platform (BSP) for the Core Computer. We do that to provide computational power and to enable successful integration between applications. Our teams work in an agile manner to be able to quickly adjust to changing requirements. We work with a-state-of-the-art embedded multiprocessor environment from NVIDIA including hypervisors, Linux, QNX and other technologies.
The team will integrate and configurate DriveOS to the setup that is used by Volvo Cars. As a senior software engineer in the team, you will work with simplifying and abstracting the complexity of the current configuration. As an experienced software developer, you are expected to lead and promote new ideas as well as communicating with other stakeholders within company you will work with scripting, configuration, setting up smart tools, and set pipelines in a CI/CD fashion to simplify the integration. You practice previous learnings and knowledge within our context.
As a software developer, you will be an integral part of a dedicated cross-functional team that, alongside other teams, develops our software platform.
You are a self-motivated and proactive team player with high ambitions. You are curious, eager to learn, and have an innovative mindset. You care about people and take responsibility for getting things done.
In addition to being an embedded developer, we expect you to have a good understanding and experience with file systems, network configuration, and boot configurations.
You are a team player, problem-solver, and have a get-things-done attitude. You are customer-oriented and enjoy being part of a team where you take initiatives and pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
We expect you to have experience in software development, working with real-time, fault-tolerant, safe, and secure application frameworks. Fluency in spoken and written English is required. You embrace agile methodologies and a continuous improvement mindset.
To qualify for the role, familiarity with several of the following areas is required:
* Python
* Embedded Linux/Yocto
* JSON/YAML/XML
* Tegra chipset
* DriveOS
* Bitbake
* QNX
* Embedded software
We believe you have a background with a degree in Computer Science or related fields. Fluency in spoken and written English is required. Ersättning
