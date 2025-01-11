Software Engineer
2025-01-11
Are you a self-motivated Senior Software Engineer with a passion for developing quality software? Do you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy working on innovative, large-scale solutions? We are looking for a driven professional to help shape the future of distributed systems and cloud-based architectures.
About the Role
As a Senior Software Engineer, you'll play a pivotal role in developing centralized solutions that enhance system integration, streamline inter-platform communications, and support global scalability. You'll contribute to designing and implementing event-driven applications and microservices-based architectures that drive innovation and performance worldwide.
Your Key Responsibilities:
• Design and implement distributed system architectures and integrations.
• Develop event-driven applications using microservices on cloud platforms.
• Model and assess complex IT solutions to meet organizational needs.
• Collaborate with platform engineers and cross-functional teams to deliver optimal design solutions.
• Oversee and adhere to release management processes.
• Analyze organizational impacts and requirements of information systems.
• Evaluate existing systems and recommend upgrades or improvements.
• Ensure project technical components align with business objectives.
• Implement measures to secure systems against potential threats.
• Provide insights on project design, costs, and benefits.
• Identify technical debt and propose alternatives for improvement.
What We're Looking For:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related fields.
• 10+ years of experience in software development.
• Deep understanding of IT infrastructure and enterprise architectures.
• Proven expertise in microservices-based architecture.
• Advanced programming skills in modern OOP languages (Java and Kotlin required).
• API-first development expertise.
• Comprehensive experience with cloud computing platforms (AWS preferred).
• Strong knowledge of document-oriented databases (MongoDB preferred).
• Production-level experience with Event-Driven Architecture.
• Familiarity with agile methodologies and best engineering practices like testing and CI/CD.
• Experience with data migration and virtualization.
• Analytical mindset with critical thinking and problem-solving capabilities.
• Proficiency in staying updated on industry trends and emerging technologies.
• Fluent in English (written and spoken).
Desirable Skills:
• MongoDB cluster administration.
• Hands-on experience with Terraform and Kubernetes.
If you are excited about working in a fast-paced, innovative environment and contributing to impactful global projects, this role could be your next step. Let's build the future together!
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733) Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9097678