At Sinch, we help businesses connect with their customers through seamless, powerful communication. As a global leader in the Communication Platforms as a Service (CPaaS), we leverage innovative technology to enable companies to engage and interact with their users across voice, messaging, and video. Within Operator Engineering, we focus on products within the telecom domain.
The essence of the role
We are looking for a versatile Software Engineer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will work closely with engineers, product managers, and stakeholders to design, develop, maintain, and support high-quality, scalable software solutions to meet customer needs.
You will be an integral part of a collaborative team that embraces agile methodologies and values clean coding practices. Creativity and innovation are key, and we believe that every team member's input is vital for delivering exceptional communication solutions.
This hybrid role based in Stockholm reports to the Senior Engineering Manager.
As our Software Engineer, you will:
Design, develop, test, and maintain software applications and systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
Troubleshoot and debug applications to optimize performance and enhance user experience.
Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle, from concept to implementation.
Ensure performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
Who you are:
You are a problem-solver with keen attention to detail, strong communication skills, and a proven ability to collaborate effectively in team environments. We think you are strong in Java but also willing to accept not to program in Java if that is the current need. You learn new domains quickly and are willing to take on and complete assignments in new areas as needed. You are creative and think outside the box but also understand when there is a need to stay within the box when reality so demands.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as a Software Engineer.
Good understanding of software development methodologies (Agile, Scrum, etc.).
Strong proficiency in Java programming languages.
Experience of REST APIs (Experience with web development frameworks and technologies, including RESTful APIs, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.)
Knowledge of Kubernetes, cloud technologies, CI/CD, automation, and pipelines.
Experience in Apache Kafka.
Familiarity with version control systems, such as Git.
Are you ready? Join us on our journey!
Join us to push the boundaries of communication technology!
We will review applications on a rolling basis. So apply soon by submitting your application in English.
Benefits
At Sinch, we support employees with benefits that adapt regionally, ensuring you have the resources need to thrive. These include health and life insurance, flexible work environment, retirement savings plans, and more.
Our Hiring Process
We are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, transparent, and inclusive. Our hiring team persistently works towards identifying the people that best fit each open job, based on Sinch's hiring needs and candidates' career expectations.
We encourage applications with relevant professional backgrounds for this role. Not all applicants will meet all job requirements exactly. Don't let that stop you from considering Sinch for the next step in your career. We are always open to candidates that could bring new insights and perspectives to Sinch! Så ansöker du
