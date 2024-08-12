Software Engineer
2024-08-12
Software Developer
What you will do day-to-day
You will be part of a scrum team where you analyze, plan, design, develop, verify and maintain a range of system applications and services. You and your team will:
• Doing impact analyzes for coming features
• Planning the sprint
• Developing features in system applications, services and platform
• Developing automated tests for new and old features
• Demoing developed features
• Upgrading our assets to new OS versions
• Adapting and evolving automated infrastructure
• Analyzing issues and finding suitable solution
• Debugging
• Communicating with developers (both locally and on other sites)
• Working with architects to contribute bug fixes
• Reviewing code from other developers
• Working with standard software management tools e.g. git, gerrit
• Working together with other engineers
• Actively contribute to a productive, creative and fun team atmosphere
