Software Engineer
2024-05-28
We areHedin IT...and weshape the digital future for Hedin Mobility Group - one of Europe's leading mobility enablers with 15,000 employees across 14 countries. We are looking for new colleagues for ourIntegrations teamas we take on the challenges that come with the increased demand for system integration and automation as the group keeps expanding. Intrigued yet? Good!
Let us tell you more about the roleAsa Software Engineer in our Integrations team, youwill provide data solutionsandseamless automationsthrough custom C# code for our global group. You will build APIs and develop high-quality integrations solutionsbetween a wide range of systems within a dynamicand challenging environment.Want a taste of what technologies you will be working with?
C#/.NET & Azure
Kubernetes
ArgoCD
Terraform for IaC
Github & Github co-pilot
OpenTelemetry
Datadog
Event-Driven Architecture
Structured pair programming (we know it is not a technology, but it is damn important)
So, who are we looking for?Even though you will be working with all the technologies above and more, we do not expect you to be an expert in all of them, but at least some. For us, it is more important you have a "can-doattitude"and constantly want to push the boundaries of both your and your teams' knowledge and skills. You are comfortable withspeaking and writing both Swedish and Englishand have deep knowledge within:
C#/.NET
Azure
SQL Server
So, are you ready to accelerate in your career?Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so submit your application today! The process will continue in Swedish.If you have any questions, contact Gabriella Hagström, at gabriella.hagstrom@hedinit.com
or 0700-82 85 23.
About usSince 2017, Hedin IT has been leading the technical way forward for Hedin Mobility Group, one of Europe's leading mobility enablers with 15,000 employees across 14 countries. To be the transformative force within mobility, we need to offer the best possible digital experience for both our customers and colleagues within the group. This means you'll have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies, dedicated colleagues, and great challenges to keep pushing your professional and personal development.
What do we offer?The dynamic and fast paced environment of a scale-up with the stability and resources that comes with being part of a large, established group. The best of both worlds if you ask us.
Our modern office located here in Mölndal offers both café and restaurant as well as gym and padel facility (fun fact: we ended up in the top ten best-looking offices in Sweden 2023, if you'll allow us to brag a little). Your well-being is important to us, which is why we offer PTs, instructor-led training classes every day and the opportunity to challenge your colleagues in a game of padel. And of course:
Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
Flexible working hours
Wellness allowance
30 days of paid vacation
