Software Engineer
2024-02-08
Solna-based hybrid role (2 days in our office)
We are looking for an excellent Software Engineer who thinks outside of the box, drives innovation, and adds value to the user in all areas, including Large-Scale System Design, High-Performance Data Processing, Process Automation, or Software License Intelligence. The list goes on and is increasing every day along with our extensive growth.
Qualifications
Must have technical skills:
Experience in .NET Core, .NET Framework, and backend development using C#
Frontend development with any technologies such as React or Angular
Relational and non-relational databases (SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MongoDB)
Nice to have technical skills:
Experience in event-driven microservices and microservices observability (tracing, metrics collection, monitoring tools)
Containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes)
Must have soft skills:
Excellent communication in English
Team player with the ability to share knowledge and challenge others to develop
A quality mindset likes writing quality code, andstriving for technical excellence and high standards
Additional information
Snow Software is the global leader in technology intelligence solutions, ensuring the trillions spent on all forms of technology is optimized to drive maximum value. More than 4,000 organizations around the world rely on Snow's platform to provide complete visibility, optimize usage and spend, and minimize regulatory risk. Headquartered in Austin/US, Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other software asset and cloud management provider, delivering unparalleled results to our customers and partners.
Snow Software is "on the move", with growth being driven by (a) the technology advancements of Snow Atlas, (b) the growing demand for organizations to understand their technology estates is increasing and, (c) further fueled by the changing financial conditions. Snow is becoming the defacto Technology Intelligence platform for organizations focused on getting intelligence answers from their Technology estates.
This is a chance for you to accelerate your career and succeed in an environment where you will have the possibility to make a daily impact. Every day you will get to work alongside helpful and down-to-earth colleagues who are dedicated and ambitious. We fully recognize that it is our employees that make Snow a success and the global leader in the development and delivery of dedicated SAM solutions. If you are the right person for the role we will offer you exciting and developing assignments and you will get to be part of a fantastic journey within a dynamic high-growth business.
Here at Snow, we strive to provide an equal opportunity workplace and cultivate a fair, equitable and safe work environment that is free of discrimination and harassment. We truly believe in affirmative action. The diversity of our people is one of our greatest strengths. An inclusive and equitable workplace enables us to embrace that diversity to deliver more innovative and sustainable solutions for our people, clients, shareholders and communities. We are committed to making employment decisions at Snow that are based on business needs, job requirements and candidate ability, which are all part of our robust and fair recruitment process.
As an inclusive employer, Snow strives not discriminate on the grounds of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marriage, civil partnership, pregnancy, maternity, race (including colour and ethnic or national origins), religion, Veteran status or belief.
This is not just a generic 'equal opportunities disclaimer' for us - we are truly committed to creating a workplace where our team members thrive.
