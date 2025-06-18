Software Engineer - Search
2025-06-18
We are excited to announce that our Search Experience team is looking to welcome their next colleague. This core team at Voyado works with the search functionality of our product, which entails providing the shoppers with context-based & highly relevant results in an extremely fast manner.
At Voyado, we develop a cloud service for e-commerce sites. Our engine is developed in-house and from the ground up, to be able to do deep analysis on millions of products, all while maintaining response times of 10's of milliseconds.
About the Role and day-to-dayAs a team member of the Search team, you will be part of a small team of highly skilled engineers that develop the very core of our solution. You will get the chance to specialize in retail search and be part of designing the system. This can include working with machine learning, natural language processing, personalization, trend detection, analyzing behavioral data, and more, but it also includes setting up microservices and development to help accomplish your tasks.
You will be working on developing new functionality, as well as maintaining existing one, around the core of our product. Your toolbox will consist of Java, IntelliJ, Github Actions, and Terraform, amongst others.
We work in Empowered teams where you'd be part of the entire development cycle with a true DevOps mentality when it comes to ownership of what you build. This entails you'd not only be writing code but truly understand why we focus on the things we do and how it creates value for our customers. You'd be part of the discovery process, iterate on our hypothesis, and make sure we are validating that we're on the right path.
And when do you need a break? Head over to our relaxation area for a round of table tennis, or challenge our Åre office to a game of Call of Duty on the PlayStation 5
So, who are you?We are looking for a driven and analytical problem-solver! It is important that you are self-motivated, by taking responsibility for your tasks, and are structured in your approach. Besides these personal attributes, you probably have:
A couple of years of experience in development.
Experience working with data structures or algorithms during coursework/projects, research, internships, or practical experience in school or work. We use graphs and tree structures for search, category navigation, and filtering.
And, perhaps most importantly, you have a true passion for what you do!
If you have experience in competitive programming or enjoy algorithmic problem solving, that would be meritorious.
So, what's in it for you?
Voyado Elevate wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We care about you, and some examples of what we can offer you are:
An opportunity to develop a product which is used by many people, and likely yourself
Work-life balance - We don't have a long work-hours culture, we value results over hours worked
Flexible working hours and an office-first hybrid work approach
As we strive for our employees to share Voyado's passions and goals you should demand no less from us, with regular one-on-ones we make sure your needs and career have a great future at Voyado
Joining an engaged team and colleagues with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Some of our benefits:
A health hour each week, use it for walks, running, or working out - whatever you need to energize
30 days of vacation so that you can spend time with family and friends
5000 SEK in wellness allowance
Encouragement to further develop personally and professionally with certifications, meetups, etc.
Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
Your choice of phone and gadget package
Be yourself
At Voyado, we believe in gender equality. We are proud sponsors of Womengineer as well as Tjejer Kodar! Read more about Tjejer Kodar & Voyado here Equality is not only about gender but also about making everyone feel welcome and heard in a multicultural and diverse environment. We at Voyado strive to make everyone feel like they can bring their true self to work every day. Gender-equal and diverse teams have more perspectives on life and bring different ideas to the table, which in the end leads not only to making a better working environment but also a better product.
Ready to find out more?
Lovely! Use your LinkedIn profile (or upload a resume/CV) and answer a few easy-to-fill questions. We'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what you enjoy about your current role and what would be an exciting challenge for you in the future. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let your passion shine through in yourapplication!
The summer vacation season is around the corner! We'll be slower to respond during July, and the interview process will pick up again in mid-August. But don't hesitate to apply now if you think you're a great fit, we'd love to hear from you!
