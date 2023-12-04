Software Engineer - Platform as a Service Sweden
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Group Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a product centric operating model and digital technologies, we produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now!
Role mission & Context:
The Core Platform Area (CPA) Software & Diagnostics, is a function with the ambition to identify and execute on new digital initiatives supporting embedded software handling, as well as modernize and transform our existing solutions into digital products.
We work on solution design and deliveries, to improve business performance and create value at scale for Volvo Group. You will be part of an engaged team in an international and multicultural environment and within a department developing our future IT solutions in the Embedded SW area.
As a Software Engineer, within the Embedded SW domain, we think this matches your profile: Experience and Skills:
Knowledge in .NET/C#
Passion for code quality and maintainable design
S.O.L.I.D principles
Clean code
Experienced in test and test automation.
SQL Server knowledge
Domain driven design knowledge
Test driven development or test first programming experience is valued.
Knowledge in DevOps, Micro services, Cloud solutions
Nice to have experience in Azure
Ability to manage Business Requirements and System analysis.
Knowledge in Kubernetes
Competences we are looking for:
Complete proficiency in English is a requirement.
Have a passion for the user and understanding their frustration and business opportunities.
Open-minded and honest, a team player
Understanding of Agile Practices
Good at communication and understand the importance of knowledge sharing.
Are you curious and have questions? Just give us a call!
Contacts:
Ulrika Lotto, DPAO at Platform as a Service Sweden
CPA Software and Diagnostics, Technology, Group Digital & IT
Sam Vive, HR Business Partner
Union Representatives:
Akademikerna - Mikael Johansson, +46 73 9023430
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö, +46 31 3224575
