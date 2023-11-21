Software Engineer - Matlab/Simulink

Eccoci AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-11-21


We are now looking for a Software Engineer for our client (Volvo Cars)

Required qualifications:

• M.Sc. in Software Engineering or equivalent experience through years of practice.

• Minimum 2 years experience with model-based development e.g. Matlab/Simulink.

• Volvo Cars experience

• Good knowledge in how to design software

• Good knowledge of Simulink Testing for:

• Creating TestHarness with Variant Subsystem

• Creating MIL/SIL TestCases in TestSequence

• Executing TestCases with TestManager

• Analysing TestResults and Debugging

Bonus Skill:

• C , C++ and Matlab script

• Familiar with CI

• Familiar with DevOps

• Familiar with CarWeaver

• Basic knowledge of software verification in different test setups

• Experience with CANoe and CANalyzer

• Experience with INCA

Languages:

• Fluent in English (written and spoken)

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Eccoci AB (org.nr 556948-1350), https://eccoci.se

Eccoci

Galyna Daniel
galyna.daniel@eccoci.se

8279199

