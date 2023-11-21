Software Engineer - Matlab/Simulink
We are now looking for a Software Engineer for our client (Volvo Cars)
Required qualifications:
• M.Sc. in Software Engineering or equivalent experience through years of practice.
• Minimum 2 years experience with model-based development e.g. Matlab/Simulink.
• Volvo Cars experience
• Good knowledge in how to design software
• Good knowledge of Simulink Testing for:
• Creating TestHarness with Variant Subsystem
• Creating MIL/SIL TestCases in TestSequence
• Executing TestCases with TestManager
• Analysing TestResults and Debugging
Bonus Skill:
• C , C++ and Matlab script
• Familiar with CI
• Familiar with DevOps
• Familiar with CarWeaver
• Basic knowledge of software verification in different test setups
• Experience with CANoe and CANalyzer
• Experience with INCA
Languages:
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
