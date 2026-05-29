Software Engineer - Inverter And Dcdc Converter
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-29
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Company description:
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Job description:AVL Powertrain Engineering in Sweden is now looking to recruit a new Software Engineer to support our Automotive OEM customers in Function Development and Testing, in the Gothenburg area. You will work in the development of complex vehicle systems and focus on the function development and testing of automotive components.
At AVL MTC, our Software team is a multi-national group of passionate engineers driving innovation in automotive software development for next-generation vehicle technologies. You'll work at the forefront of mobility, collaborating on cutting-edge embedded platforms, safety-critical systems, and advanced software architectures. If you're passionate about automotive software development and driven to shape the future of mobility alongside a global team, we look forward to hearing from you.
• Collaborate with system engineers and architects to translate requirements into software architecture using modeling and design tools* Design and develop application functionality and algorithms by writing clean, efficient code in C and/or C++, or by modeling and implementing them in Simulink* Experience with Software development for Inverter and power electronics * Development of innovative strategies and functions for vehicle powertrain systems using modern simulation tools (e.g. Matlab/Simulink) * Following a model-based algorithm development approach, you optimize the existing functional models in the application software and maintain them until the series is introduced* Supporting verification and validation activities across the software development lifecycle, including static code analysis, unit testing, and MIL/SIL/HIL testing* Work with CI/CD pipelines and version control tools (Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Docker...)* Requirement engineering, test reports and documentation generation if necessary* Maintain build stability and manage software integration* Collaborate effectively across cross-functional and multi-disciplinary teams, following Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) principles and agile development practices
Profile description:You should have experience from product development of EV Powertrain Systems for light- or heavy-duty. You should have obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mechatronics engineering or equivalent. You are a strong communicator with great networking skills, you are solution focused, eager to learn new skills and driven by self-development.
* 4+ years' experience from software functional development and testing (Inverters, DCDC converters) within the automotive industry* Experience of Model Based Development using MATLAB, Simulink, Stateflow and Auto-code generation using Embedded Coder.* Functional safety knowledge (ISO26262 and /or ASPICE).* Experience in inverter and power electronics software development * Solid understanding of AUTOSAR methodology and toolchain* Identification and management of functional requirements* Definition of test methods, planning, preparing and execution of test task and reporting* Strong programming (C and/or C++) skills with a focus on readability, maintainability, and scalability* Communication tools: CAN, CANalyser, CANoe, Flexray* Very good social and communication skills in English (Swedish is meritorious)
Meriting:* Driver's license B (E and/or C meritorious)* HiL systems knowledge in e.g., dSpace, ETAS.* Knowledge in INCA, Python.* Experience with AUTOSAR Basic Software Modules like (OS, MemStack, ComStack)
We offer: Be part of our pioneering work- together with our customers we shape the future of mobility!
* Competitive Compensation Package* Collective Agreement and insurances* Working with international OEMs and Tier 1's* A personal onboarding concept will help you to get up to speed smoothly
Interested?If so, please use our online application tool to send your application to AVL! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "39227-44210040". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com
412 58 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Mrs.
HR Sweden se_hr_dist@avl.com +46850065600 Jobbnummer
9935799