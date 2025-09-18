Software Engineer - Göteborg
Assignment Description
We are looking for an experienced Software Engineer to join a team responsible for developing vehicle characteristic applications used across multiple truck divisions. The work mainly involves back-end development with technologies such as C++, SQL, .NET, and Visual Basic.
The team is currently on an exciting journey to modernize the IT architecture by migrating locally installed applications to a web-based environment and transforming them into cloud services.
Required Skills
Strong agile mindset with the ability to adapt to rapid changes.
Proactive approach to building high-quality, robust, and scalable software solutions.
Strong team spirit, sharing ideas and supporting colleagues.
Experience with version control tools such as GIT and Bitbucket.
Solid knowledge of databases including SQL, MS Access, and Oracle.
Desired Skills
Hands-on experience with .NET, API development, XML, PHP, Citrix, cloud environments, and Visual Basic.
Previous experience with automotive-related systems is a plus.
Self-motivated and capable of working independently.
Additional Information
Applications should be submitted in English. Early applications are encouraged, as the assignment may be closed before the final deadline.
About Rasulson Consulting
