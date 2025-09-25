Software Engineer - Göteborg
Senior Software Engineer - Vision Camera Platform
Role Description
We are looking for a highly experienced Software Engineer to join the development of a modern multi-brand platform for vision cameras. You will work as part of an agile team and contribute with deep technical expertise in camera technologies, image pipelines, and automotive applications. The role involves building robust solutions that ensure high-quality video streaming, synchronization, and communication in embedded environments.
Responsibilities
Design and implement software solutions for camera and video streaming systems.
Work with video streaming protocols (SOME/IP, RTP, RTSP).
Manage multiple simultaneous video feeds, including synchronization and performance optimization.
Contribute to embedded Linux networking, including DHCP, VLAN, ipconfig, multicast/unicast communication.
Develop and optimize video compression and decompression solutions, with focus on H.264.
Ensure reliable ethernet communication for IP-based camera systems.
Collaborate in an agile team setup with focus on automotive-grade solutions.
Requirements
Minimum 10 years of professional experience in software development.
Proven expertise in video streaming technologies and synchronization of multiple feeds.
Solid understanding of video streaming protocols: SOME/IP, RTP, RTSP.
Strong knowledge of networking for embedded Linux systems (DHCP, VLAN, ipconfig, multicast/unicast).
Practical experience with video compression and decompression, especially H.264.
Strong background in embedded Linux development.
In-depth knowledge of ethernet communication for IP camera systems.
Start/Duration
Start: 2025-10-01
Duration: until 2026-03-31
Location
Gothenburg, Sweden (on-site)
About Rasulson Consulting
