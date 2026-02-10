Software Engineer - DevOps
Do you want to work with technology that truly makes an impact on society?
At Klimator, we build intelligent software solutions that help cities, road authorities and the automotive industry make better decisions around weather, road conditions and safety.
We are now looking for a Software Engineer with a DevOps focus who wants to take ownership of our platform and play a key role in our growth journey.
About the role
As a DevOps Engineer at Klimator, you will have a broad, hands-on and business-critical role. Your main focus will be to ensure platform stability, reliability and availability, especially ahead of and during the winter season, when our solutions are mission-critical for customers. You will work closely with the development team and act as an enabler for the entire organization. While the role has a strong DevOps focus, it also involves hands-on programming, debugging and problem-solving across infrastructure, applications and data flows.
What you will do
Take responsibility for platform stability, operations and incident handling
Work with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform) and further develop an existing setup
Operate and improve containerized environments (Docker, Kubernetes, Helm)
Maintain and improve CI/CD pipelines, mainly in GitLab
Develop automation and platform logic using Python and Terraform
Participate in a rotating on-call schedule during the high season
We are looking for someone who
Has a degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or equivalent
Has 4+ years of experience working with DevOps, platform, infrastructure engineering
Has experience with cloud services, preferably AWS
Has solid experience with Terraform, Kubernetes and container technologies
Is familiar with CI/CD workflows and Git
Is communicative, pragmatic and enjoys taking ownership
Nice to have
Experience with frontend frameworks such as React
Experience with data collection, data processing or data pipelines (e.g. Spark)
Experience with security frameworks such as ISO27001 or NIS2
Why Klimator?
You get true ownership of product and platform - from technology to customer impact
You join a small, highly skilled team where everyone contributes
You work with purpose-driven technology that improves safety and sustainability
You become part of a fast-growing company with short decision paths and real influence
