Software Engineer - DevOps
Job Description
The API Platform team is looking for an experienced DevOps engineer who will play a critical role in designing, implementing and maintaining the deployments and integration processes for H&Ms API platform. The platform enables our product teams around the world to deploy software solutions that run independently. You will be part of a high-performance team that constantly aims to improve the experience of our end users and you. In this role, you will also be partnering with teams and areas to support our unit in driving the integration Platforms & Services mission and roadmap.
Key responsibilities:
60 % development in C#/.NET for DevOps pipelines, rest for other activities
Main Responsibility: Adding and maintaining features in existing Azure DevOps pipelines
Other activities include:
Work on ways to automate and improve , deployment and release processes
Identify technical problems in the pipelines, implement software updates and fixes
Analyse & develop technical specifications and architecture for solutions.
Ensure systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats
Implement industry best practices, strategies and troubleshooting for CI/CD, integration, build and deploy capabilities.
Deliver on time, demonstrating strong commitment to deliver on the team mission and agreed backlog
Qualifications
7+ experience in developing & testing applications/components with C#/.NET, including implementing Design Patterns & 3rd Party Frameworks
5+ years working with Cloud technologies (Azure, GCP)
5+ years of hands-on experience in implementing and managing Azure DevOps pipelines and YAML-based pipeline configurations
Hands-on experience with Azure CLI, Bash Scripting, PowerShell & REST API
Experience leveraging IaC (Infrastructure as Code) for deployment automation using Terraform, ARM template etc. on Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform
Good expertise and experience with DevOps services administration, monitoring, logging and troubleshooting of pipelines
Substantial experience with version control software (Azure DevOps, Github etc.)
Knowledge and experience in deployment using GitHub Actions is highly desirable
Knowledge and experience working with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is meriting
Good to have experience with API management platform (Azure preferred)
Preferred to have at least Azure Administrator (AZ104) and/or Developer (AZ204) certifications
Azure Solution Architect (AZ305) and/or DevOps Engineer (AZ400) are strong plus!
Experience with containerization and orchestration technologies (Docker and Kubernetes) is meriting
Familiarity with Agile methodologies and tools like Jira/Confluence, Miro etc.
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 31st of November. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Company Description
