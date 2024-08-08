Software Developers
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2024-08-08
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Volvo Group is looking for Software profiles
Do you recognize yourself as an engaged team player with an interest in technology in general and programming in particular? Are you looking for new challenges and growth by developing the future together with other passionate and high performing engineers?
Then Volvo Group within our R&D department is the right place to be for you. Software and Electromobility are at the heart of our expertise, helping us to shape tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. You will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other and embrace change to stay ahead.
Software area provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, develop top quality services and make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. Software teams support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods. With our Vehicle Software Factory, we secure and lead predictability in deliveries of software/electronics and define test strategies. Our Driver Interaction & Infotainment department is responsible to develop connected digital cockpits, ensuring a seamless and holistic Human-Machine Interface (HMI) that encompasses in-vehicle and external HMIs
Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. The function has a truly purpose-driven leadership and together we drive Electromobility transition based on cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art research within the Volvo Group.
We are looking for:
• Embedded Software Developer/Engineers
• Application Engineers
• Cloud Software Developers
• Cybersecurity Engineers
• Software Test and Verification Engineers
• Managers
• Project Managers
If you recognized yourself in this and you want to join us, please send us your application

Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
