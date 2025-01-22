Software Developer- Embedded/Linux
We are growing, and we are now looking for Software Developers who want to be part of a team developing new products and features using cutting edge technologies! Do you want to be a part of the exciting journey ahead, innovating for a smarter, safer world?
The teams
At Axis we have 15 teams of talented and innovative Software engineers focused on Embedded/Linux and with your application you will reach all of us. We want to help you find the perfect match. Within our team we work with among other things: image and video processing, deep learning, video analytics, cyber security, Linux kernel, power management, connectivity, streaming and graphical features.
Our teams work cross functionally in projects to develop and deliver world class products. We work a lot with open source and many teams have Innovation days and Free Fridays where you can freely experiment to try or test your ideas. We trust our teams to decide what is the right way of working, what tools to use and which ideas to try.
We are more than just a team; we support and challenge each other, and we celebrate success! One thing is for sure; teamwork, collaboration and openness to each other's ideas are essential to everyone at Axis.
The role
As a Software Engineer in our teams, you will be involved in all phases of development - from innovation, first ideas and all the way through design, test, and implementation until final release to the market. The role depends on your level of seniority, your own interest and how you want to develop.
"One of the cool things is that we have the whole R&D function at the same place, even the ASIC development, so you could easily go talk to anyone in the development process and actually feel the products." - Team member
Who are we looking for?
We believe you are curious, have a great passion for technology, love challenges and enjoy solving them in a team-focused atmosphere. You also get inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness, and encouragement.
We would also love to hear that you:
* Have experience in embedded C/C++ development
* Are motivated by and have experience in solving complex problems like implementing algorithms and analyzing tough bugs.
* Enjoy solving optimization problems that have to do with the limited resources in an embedded device.
* Can contribute to software design and refactorization tasks.
* Have an engineering bachelor's or master's degree in relevant field.
* For some of the positions experience of working close to hardware is beneficial
What Axis can do for you
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, and your very own Axis bicycle.
Not from Sweden? As a global company we offer relocation assistance if needed.
Take a look at our fantastic HQ Building Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality, and inclusion. Read more here
Ready to Act?
We are 15 managers who are ready to do the matchmaking so please make sure to include a cover letter where you present yourself and explain what specific areas you are interested in. We would also like to learn more about your motivation for applying to us.
We accept applications both in Swedish and English.
If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact Susanne Regnell at +46 46 287 98 37
