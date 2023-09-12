Software Developer with 2+ years minimum of back-end development experience
2023-09-12
Your role
As a software developer at EyeTee you will work with our clients to build high-quality software using modern technologies and methods.
Responsibilities
Build mission-critical high-quality software products. Shape the architecture and software products. Build software components that follow industry-standard design patterns, development methodologies, and deployment models
Collaborate with other developers and stakeholders throughout the development process. Provide technical leadership and management. Make strategic decisions on future development.
Basic Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, math, scientific or technical discipline. Passionate about software development. Fluent in at least one of the following programming languages: C++, C#, Java, Python, GO. 2+ years of experience in software development. Interest and ability to learn new technologies.
Preferred Qualifications
Professional experience with multiple programming languages such as Java, C#, C++, Python, GO, and Erlang.Deep understanding of objected-oriented programming and design principles.Deep understanding of testing, continuous integration and continuous deployment. Experience in developing performance-critical and scalable web applications. Experience with different programming paradigms. Track record of problem-solving and technical innovation. Initiative with the ability to work independently and in a team. Interest and ability to learn new technologies and programming languages as needed.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-12
